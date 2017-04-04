North Carolina fights off Gonzaga to win sixth national title Sports North Carolina fights off Gonzaga to win sixth national title North Carolina is the national champion once again!

(FOX SPORTS) - North Carolina is the national champion once again.

The Tar Heels fought off a spirited effort from fellow No. 1 seed Gonzaga on Monday, winning 71-65 to cap a back-and-forth, foul-filled thriller.

unc fans at @mooandbrewclt as the clock hits 0:00 pic.twitter.com/nfaWQ42JBT — Brandon Earl Smith (@BrandonFox46) April 4, 2017

It’s the sixth national championship for North Carolina and third in the Roy Williams era. The Heels also won under Williams in 2005 and 2009.

Joel Berry II led the way for the Heels, scoring 22 points on 7 of 19 shooting. Carolina star Justin Jackson struggled but scored 16 points on 6 of 19 shooting.

