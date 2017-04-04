Kennedy Meek's great-grandmother talks about UNC star's success Sports Kennedy Meek's great-grandmother talks about UNC star's success What was it like to raise a National Champion Basketball player? The great-grandmother of Kennedy Meek sat down with FOX 46 Charlotte to talk about the UNC Star from west Charlotte.

“Honey, I'm gloating so my heart's about to pop out of my chest,” Great-grandma Meeks said.

Rosalie Meeks, 91, loves to see her great-grandson dancing at the Big Dance. Her grandson Kennedy Meeks celebrated after the Tar Heels won the National Championship Monday night.

“I helped raise him. I raised him from a baby and his mama,” Great-grandma Meeks said.

Rosalie Meeks doesn’t miss a game on TV. She stayed up until 1 a.m. watching the celebrations from the house where Kennedy grew up in west Charlotte. She prefers to watch alone. Grandma Meeks said one of her sons gets a little too excited and tried to coach Kennedy who is playing thousands of miles away in Arizona for the Championship.

“He stomps and yells and hollers and tells him what to do, I said don't you know he can't hear you?” she said.

But Kennedy and his great-grandma are connected when he’s on the court.

“Roy will bring him out just in time and he's praying, and when he looks up he's praying he said Lord, let me have this one and I do too,” she said.

That’s how Kennedy was raised.

“When I have nobody else to talk to I talk to God and he always answers sometimes. It's yes and sometimes it's no,” she said.

But it was ‘yes’ Monday night for the Heels.

“I'm so happy I really am,” she said.

But there’s something else that makes this great-grandmother proud…

“Of course several times people would say Kennedy’s going to go pro and I would talk to him and I said you know you might get hurt so try to get your work done in school and get your diploma then you can do whatever you want to do,” she explained.

On May 14 Kennedy Meeks is set to walk across the stage and graduate from UNC. A college degree is something his great-grandmother always hoped for even when Kennedy played basketball and was a student at West Charlotte High School.

She hopes to be able to travel to Chapel Hill and share in that moment with him. It will be a pretty special day because it's also Mother's Day.