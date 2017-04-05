McCracken Leads Kentucky Derby Futures Pool 4

- The fourth and final Future Wager pool for the 143rd Kentucky Derby closed Sunday with McCracken leading the way as the 5-1 favorite. However, this year's Florida Derby winner, Always Dreaming, wasn't far behind.

The Kentucky Derby Future pools offers a $2 minimum wager on 24 possible Derby contenders that include 23 individual horses and the Mutual Field.

McCracken narrowly held the lead in pool 4 after Always Dreaming opened pool 4 with 50-1 odds. Those odds spiked after he won the Florida Derby Saturday afternoon attracting so many bettors that he closed at 6-1 Sunday evening.

Third choice in the field went to Gunnevera with 9-1 odds after taking third in the Florida Derby. Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner, Classic Empire, and Tampa Bay Derby winner, Tapwrit, closed at 10-1. The Mutual Field closed at fifth choice with odds at 11-1.

El Areeb was removed from the betting roster and will not compete in the Kentucky Derby on May 6th because of an injury. The Derby is just weeks away! Who will take the coveted roses?