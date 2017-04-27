Panthers fans ready for the NFL draft Sports Panthers fans ready for the NFL draft It's a big night for several young football players at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia - the site of this year's NFL Draft.

There's been plenty of Carolina blue walking the steps of the art museum with this being the first ever draft outdoors.

FOX 46 Charlotte's Chuck Howard said the NFL Draft can change the fortune of NFL teams forever, especially a first-round pick. Players drafted in the first-round in the past were Cam Newton, former league MVP, Luke Kuechly, former defensive player of the year, Julius Peppers, defensive rookie of the year and four-time all pro selection, and Thomas Davis, walter man of the year.

Carolina will pick eight in Thursday night's draft. Most mock drafts have the Panthers going running back with the selection, Leonard Fournette out of LSU, if he's still on the board. If not, Christian McCaffrey out of standard.

GM Dave Gettleman has said both guys are a fit with his team, while stressing the value of running the ball in the National Football League.