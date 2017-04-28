New Panther Christian McCaffrey addresses the media Sports New Panther Christian McCaffrey addresses the media The Panthers selected versatile running back Christian McCaffrey from Stanford with the No. 8 pick in the NFL draft, giving former league MVP Cam Newton some needed help on offense.

- CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- The Panthers selected versatile running back Christian McCaffrey from Stanford with the No. 8 pick in the NFL draft, giving former league MVP Cam Newton some needed help on offense.

Along with his ability to run the ball, the 5-foot-10, 202-pound McCaffrey has the ability to play slot receiver and return kicks. He set an NCAA record with 3,864 all-purpose yards in 2015, rushing for 2,019 yards along with 645 yards receiving and 1,070 on kickoff returns.

While some questions remain over McCaffrey's ability to be an every down back in the NFL, he won't have to fill that role in Carolina -- at least not immediately.

He's expected to split time with nine-year veteran Jonathan Stewart, who signed a two-year contract extension earlier this offseason.

Carolina's offense took a step back last season after reaching the Super Bowl in 2015.