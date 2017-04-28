New Panther Christian McCaffrey addresses the media

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- The Panthers selected versatile running back Christian McCaffrey from Stanford with the No. 8 pick in the NFL draft, giving former league MVP Cam Newton some needed help on offense.
Along with his ability to run the ball, the 5-foot-10, 202-pound McCaffrey has the ability to play slot receiver and return kicks. He set an NCAA record with 3,864 all-purpose yards in 2015, rushing for 2,019 yards along with 645 yards receiving and 1,070 on kickoff returns.
.@CMcCaffrey5 starting off his career with #️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/FYPfftYKHU— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 28, 2017
While some questions remain over McCaffrey's ability to be an every down back in the NFL, he won't have to fill that role in Carolina -- at least not immediately.
He's expected to split time with nine-year veteran Jonathan Stewart, who signed a two-year contract extension earlier this offseason.
Carolina's offense took a step back last season after reaching the Super Bowl in 2015.