Kentucky Derby Contender Patch: Can He Overcome Again?

- This year's Kentucky Derby contenders survived the grueling schedule of races securing their place in the starting gates for the 143rd Run For The Roses. Throughout the season we helplessly watched the early favorites fade off the radar with illness or injury, but one of these contenders pushed through all obstacles to get to this point in his career.

Enter Patch. A name given to him before his left eye was removed due to an ulcer that would not heal. He was given the best medical care possible, but it didn't respond to the treatments.

Last June, the colt had his eye removed. A tough decision, but nothing further could be done to save it.

Patch has recovered very quickly and his professionalism is a testament as to where he finds himself today. He has overcome difficult odds and it hasn't changed the way he has carried himself throughout season. If a horse has a decent attitude and a focused mind they can adapt to their surrounding and complete the tasks asked of them.

Despite pulling the 20th post for tomorrow's race don't count him out. He is riding in a race that is the chance of a lifetime, for a three-year-old colt that has had a lifetime challenges.