Abel Tasman Upset in Kentucky Oaks

- While the likely favorites for today's Kentucky Oaks, Paradise Woods and Miss Sky Warrior, faded out of the backstretch an unlike suspect came from well off the pace to earn the shocking win.

Abel Tasman, a Bob Baffert trained horse had taken second place in her last two races at Santa Anita, making today's race her fourth career win in seven starts.

Paradise Woods went off at 6/5 and Miss Sky Warrior at 6/1 broke well and set the pace with a considerable lead but couldn't hold on.

Abel Tasman finished first, followed by Daddys Lil Darling for second and Lockdown for third. While these unexpected contenders flew past the finish line they ignited the tote board. If skill or wicked luck lead you to place the 13-12-2-6 superfecta bet for $1 in the Kentucky Oaks, you are amazing! And so is your payout of $85,555!

Bob Baffert will not be saddling a horse in this year's Kentucky Derby and is scheduled to travel back to California this evening.