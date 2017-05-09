Panthers' Michael Oher turns himself in after Uber assault allegation [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Michael Oher (Nashville Metro PD) Sports Panthers' Michael Oher turns himself in after Uber assault allegation Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Michael Oher turned himself into police in Nashville, Tennessee after being accused of assaulting an Uber driver last month.

Nashville Metropolitan Police Department released Oher's booking photo to FOX 46 Charlotte Tuesday.

The alleged incident happened on April 14, according to Metropolitan Nashville police.

The driver told police that he had picked up Oher and four other friends to go to a restaurant in downtown and that Oher instructed him to follow another vehicle from the residence. As they continued toward the downtown area, the driver did not feel that the lead vehicle knew where they were going and suggested that he take the lead. As he did so, an argument reportedly broke out between the driver and Oher.

According to the police report, the argument continued during the ride and both the driver and Oher got out of the car upon arrival at the destination. The driver told police that Oher confronted him and when he put his hands up towards Oher's face, Oher pushed him to the ground.

Oher was issued a citation for misdemeanor assault.

The offensive lineman and subject of the movie "The Blind Side," joined the Panthers in 2015 after being released by the Tennessee Titans.