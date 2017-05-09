Perkins' telepathy giving Myers Park HS an edge Sports Perkins' telepathy giving Myers Park HS an edge The spring sport playoffs kick into high gear Tuesday night for many area teams and sports. In women's lacrosse the Myers Park Mustangs are currently ranked third in the state of North Carolina and they're led by two identical twin sisters.

At first glance it's hard to tell Hannah and Rachel Perkins apart. Even their coach has mixed them up.

"I've called Hannah Rachel and Rachel Hannah multiple times and they just keep going wtih it, sometimes they don't even correct me. They just totally know what's going on," Coach Catherine LeBlanc said.

But once you get to know the two identical twins, friends and family say you'll discover their subtle differences. Rachel is slightly taller than Hannah which Hannah's hair is a bit longer than Rachel's.

The two seemed destined to play high school lacrosse for Myers Park ever since their father brought them to a Mustangs game in the second grade.

"Afterwards he was like, 'Why don't you go down there and say hello and introduce yourself?' So we walked onto the field and were like hi we're Hannah and Rachel and we're going to play for you one day," Hannah said.

The twins have done more than just play for the Mustangs - they have become integral parts of their success. They say the 'twin connection' working in their advantage along the way.

"We just have a different bond. People ask is twin telepathy real and we tell them on the field it is because I know I can look up the field and see Hannah running down and it's someone that I trust more in that I've known her for so long," Rachel explained.

It's a type of connection that shouldn't be separated. They felt that way and so did Furman University.

"We looked at all the same schools. We always said that if one person got a better opportunity that we wouldn't hold the other person back, obviously, a lot of college coaches in their recruiting process felt that it was in the teams advantage to take both of us together because we work so well together."

So the Perkins sisters' opponent will be seeing double for four more years.

The Mustangs take on Lake Norman Tuesday night in a first round playoff game.