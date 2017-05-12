ECU coach had the best Mother's Day surprise for walk-on's mom

(FOX SPORTS) -- East Carolina head football coach Scottie Montgomery had decided that walk-on defensive end Kiante Anderson was deserving of a scholarship, so he made the wonderful call to tie the surprise into Mother’s Day … by going to the local elementary school where Anderson’s mother, Tia Chapman, works and handing her the envelope.

We’ve seen a lot of these scholarship surprise videos, but usually they feature the player just smiling sheepishly while his teammates mob him. To get the mother’s pure joy and emotion in there was a lovely twist.

Go hug your mom.