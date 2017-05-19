A future NASCAR star? Natalie Decker making ARCA debut Sports A future NASCAR star? Natalie Decker making ARCA debut Eagle River, Wisconsin native Natalie Decker may be young at just 19-years-old, but her love for auto racing started more than a decade ago.

"When I was about 6 years old we were on our way home from a business trip, my father and I, we stopped at a dirt go-kart track and I fell in love. I said dad I want his, this is what I want to do,” said Decker.

After tearing up the short tracks in the Midwest, even scoring the highest finish for a female in the ARCA Midwest Tour, Decker now has her name on the side of an ARCA Racing Series Toyota.

The car comes from one of the most successful teams in the series, Venturini Motorsports. The deal came together in large part from her supportive sponsor, N29 Capital Partners, LLC.

"The sponsor goes, I want to buy 3 races with Venturini Motorsports. I didn't even think it was real. I was kinda freaking out inside, but I didn't want to show it so I was sitting there like calm down, calm down Natalie, this is going to be cool, calm down,” said Decker.

Decker climbs into her car for her first race this weekend at Toledo Speedway. Although she will be missing the excitement of the NASCAR All-Star race, we could see her behind the wheel at Charlotte Motor Speedway very soon.

"That is my goal! To someday be racing at the top level in NASCAR,” said Decker.

She may not be in the Monster Energy Cup Series just yet, but Decker already looks up to the sports top stars.

"I looked up to Matt Kenseth he is from Wisconsin, and recently Martin Truex. I am a big Martin Truex fan,” said Decker.

You can watch Natalie Decker make her ARCA Racing Series debut this weekend at Toledo Speedway. The race will air Sunday at 2 p.m. on FS1.