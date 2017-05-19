Local brewery crafts '600 Ale' for Charlotte Motor Speedway Sports New ale created only available at Charlotte Motor Speedway Between the All-Star race on Saturday and the Coke 600 next week, there is plenty to talk about in Charlotte. But it's a rookie that's making headlines at Charlotte Motor Speedway - one that is partnering with Cabarrus Brewing Company to create a new ale.

It's only available at the speedway!

"When they come to the speedway you want them to have an experience of something that is local,"Greg Walter said Exec. VP Charlotte Motor Speedway.

It's the Colosseum of Cabarrus County, now with its own beer.

"A craft brew that's unique and only available at the racetrack," Walter said.

They're teaming up with the Cabarrus Brewing Company - and set to debut the new 600 Ale.

"If you are in charlotte, you want to be in Panthers stadium, for us…to be at Charlotte Motor Speedway is huge," Steve Steinbacher said, Manager of Cabarrus Brewing.

At $8 a pop - hoping in the track with 250 cases.

"It's a perfect summertime taste."

About 6,000 cans will be for sale during NASCAR's All-Star race and the Coca-Cola 600.

"The 600 is the signature race that really put Charlotte Motor Speedway on the map."

And as cars circle the track - the brewery is hoping you go another round.

"A beer that people would be comfortable drinking, not one but two or three!"

For drivers and drinkers - it's a marathon not a sprint.

"Wheat malts also that give it a smooth finish."

Just make sure not to try both at the same time!