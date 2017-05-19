From graduation to the race track Sports From graduation to the race track 18-year-old Austin Cindric graduated high school Friday morning. Most teens would be celebrating with a party, but not Austin. He's ready to get behind the wheel of his NASCAR truck.

Cindric isn't your average high school teenager. He made his first start in the Camping World Truck Series at age 16. And Friday night, he will take the green flag in his number 19 Brad Keselowski Racing Ford for 200 miles of truck racing.

Just hours earlier, Cindric was walking across the stage at the Cannon School to receive his high school diploma. Back at the race track, he was presented with a celebratory cake and a RC truck that mocks his real ride in NASCAR.

"Obviously graduating high school is a big milestone, but you've gotta move on at some point," he said. "All I have been thinking about all day in qualifying on putting on a good race and a good show."

For the last several years, Cindric has been juggling school and the full-time job of NASCAR racing. But it hasn't impacted his performance in the classroom or on the track. He already has a top ten finish this season.

"Think about having a passion. You want to be able to do it all, but at the end of the day you got to put education first and I know my mom would kick me around if I didn't. You got to get through the school stuff, got to make sure you get the good grades, that's why we get to go have fun out on the race track," Cindric said.