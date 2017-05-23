Charlotte and the Indianapolis 500 connection

- When people think of Charlotte, they think of NASCAR. What many people may not realize is that Charlotte has a connection to Sunday's "Greatest spectacle in racing", the Indianapolis 500.

2014 Indycar champion Will Power took a short break from May activities at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to make a stop in Charlotte.

"Normally this point of the week I get a little antsy, but I am feeling good," said Power about the Indianapolis 500.

A stop in the Queen City is a homecoming of sorts for Power. Team Penske's Indycar program is based alongside it's NASCAR counterpart in Mooresville.

Make no mistake about it, Indycar drivers are also the real deal. During qualifying for Sunday's Indy 500, drivers topped 230 mph.

"I have to say, the last 2 years of qualifying has been very intense," said Power.

At those high speeds, one mistake could spell disaster. Driver Sebastien Bourdias hit the wall head on during Saturday's qualifying session at over 230 mph. He suffered a fractured pelvis and will miss the rest of the season.

"When you take a big hit the body, I don't know why, it really really takes it out of your body. It physically fatigues you," said Power.

As for Will Power, he will start 9th in Sunday's Indy 500, but could we ever see him in NASCAR's Coke 600? That answer is up to Roger Penske.

"I asked him a long time ago can I go into NASCAR? He said you need to win a 500 and a championship and then we will talk," said Power.

Sunday's Indianapolis 500 is scheduled to take the green flag just after noon.