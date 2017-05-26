NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. to honor local fallen hero

- Every day is Memorial Day in the McClamrock household.

"It never takes a break. It's like that for the families across the United States who has lost children or spouses. It is Memorial Day," said Susan McClamrock.

Her son's pictures and achievements line the walls. It’s a sacred place where Army Private First Class James McClamrock lives on in the hearts of those who knew him.

"He left a 23 year old widow. They had bought a house and had plans for children when he got back from war. He wanted to become a youth minister as some point and share the lessons he had learned in war. None of that came true."

After he was killed in 2010 serving during operation new dawn in Iraq, Susan McClamrock turned her grief into giving.

"Because someone passes away you don't turn off your love for them. It's not like they're gone so you move on. I had all this love swelling in my heart and i had to do something with it. I wrote to the base and talked to the captain. What can i do? What can i do for the guys who are there?"

Susan's generosity is coming full circle this Memorial Day weekend.

"I received a call from Nationwide. They said, we'd like to know if you'd be interested in Dale Earndhart Jr Number 88 carrying your son's name on his car for the memorial 600 race to remember. I was like, what!"

She was blown away.

"I've never even been on a racetrack and now I’m going to be standing with one of the world's best drivers and waving at the crowd so that they know that this mom and this driver are here for James."

An entire weekend of events is planned for Susan and her family from a meet and greet with Dale Jr. to watching the race in his private motor coach.

"I'll be saying a little prayer. James, push him all the way through."

It's even more special as this will be dale junior's last Coca Cola 600. Susan has just the gift for the occasion.

"I have put together a little shadow box that will have a CIB in it, a Purple Heart, and I even have a Chevrolet sticker for it."

The race will be one to remember of a local legend honoring a local hero.

"I think God will give him a little window to be able to watch us."