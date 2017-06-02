Brenton Bersin to miss remainder of OTAs due to ankle surgery

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Brenton Bersin will miss the remainder of the team's OTAs after undergoing ankle surgery on Wednesday according to team officials.

Bersin had a spur removed from his left ankle by team orthopedist Robert Anderson.

Bersin is expected to be ready for training camp starting July 28 at Wofford College in Spartanburg. This will be the sixth training camp for the wide receiver who played in 10 games last season and posted two catches for 17 yards.