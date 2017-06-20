Former NFL Safety Brings Football Camp to Charlotte

Former NFL safety and Super Bowl champion Usama Young knows a thing or two about winning. He's passing on his knowledge to the youth with his annual football and cheer camp, in hope it will help them win in both athletics and in life.

The event, started through his youth foundation, "Believe in U," offered young football players and cheer campers a day to learn the skills needed to excel in their craft both on and off the field.

"I want them to understand that it's not just about football, it's not just about going out and beating up on your opponent," said Young."It's about instilling those values in them that they understand, I'm going to have a lot more after football.

It's the eigth year Young has done this camp, but the first time he's hosted it at Mallard Creek High School.

Young played 8 years in the NFL with the Raiders, Brown and Saints, where he won a Super Bowl.