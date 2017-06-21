Piedmont Baseball Team Has Pride in Faith

At first glance the Piedmont Pride look like any other baseball team in the Southern Collegiate Baseball League. However, this team of guys, from all over the country, joined the Pride for a bigger reason than just baseball.

The Pride are one of just a handful of faith based collegiate baseball teams throughout the country.

The man in charge of this righteous bunch is former Winthrop coach Joe Hudak.

"Our goal for them for the whole summer is to find out what it's like to be a Christian," said Hudak. "That's not a list of do's and don'ts, that's not a list of regulations, but it's a personal relationship with Jesus Christ."

The team goes to church together on Sundays, goes to bible study together during the week, does ministry in the community, and at the end of the summer goes on a mission trip to the Dominican Republic.

Faith is important but winning doesn't go by the wayside. They've won the regular season championship the last two years.

For coach Hudak, establishing a relationship with with Christ, while winning games is the ultimate victory.