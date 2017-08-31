Panthers lose final preseason game against Steelers

- The Panthers lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 14-17 in the last game before the regular season begins.

The team's offense started out strong, scoring two touchdowns in the first half, one of which resulted from a pick by defensive LB David Mayo in the first quarter. RB Fozzy Whitaker turned Tthe turnover into a touchdown with a four yard run.

The second Panthers score was a 13-yard touchdown catch by Dameire Byrd from quarterback Joe Webb. The TD was set up by a 58-yard catch by Kaelin Clay, However, upon review Clay's TD was reversed by the officials. Playback showed his knee going to the ground after the catch was made.

A late rally by the Steelers allowed them to add on to the 10 points gained during the second quarter, with Joshua Dobbs making the winning touchdown in the last seconds of the fourth quarter.