Amy and Dale Earnhardt Jr. welcome new baby girl

Since announcing a “baby Earnhardt” was on the way in October 2017, Dale Jr. and wife Amy have had the racing community eagerly awaiting the arrival of their baby girl, NASCAR reports.

And now, the countdown is over!

The happy couple welcomed Isla Rose Earnhardt, the first child for both, revealing the baby’s birth on Tuesday morning.

She’s finally here! @DaleJr and I are officially parents to a beautiful baby girl, Isla Rose Earnhardt. It feels like a dream. The best dream ever. 💕 — Amy Earnhardt (@AmyEarnhardt) May 1, 2018

Earnhardt Jr., who is 43, and Amy wed on New Year’s Eve in 2016.

