Cam Newton injured in preseason game; initial X-ray comes back clear

Posted Aug 22 2019 08:41PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 22 2019 11:44PM EDT
Updated Aug 23 2019 10:20AM EDT 22 2019 11:44PM FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton suffered an injury in his first night back on the field. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton suffered an injury in his first night back on the field. </p><p>Newton left the team's third preseason game against the Patriots in the first quarter with a left foot injury. He did not return to the game. Initial X-rays came back clean, according to the Panthers, but Newton is set to undergo further evaluation in Charlotte.</p><p>This was Newton's season debut, as he sat out the first two preseason games. He hasn't played on the field since Dec. 17, when the team shut him down for the last two games of the season because of shoulder fatigue that prevented him from throwing the ball downfield. He had arthroscopic surgery for the injury in January.</p><p>Newton appeared to be injured when he was sacked for a loss of 8 yards by Adam Butler on a third-and-10 from the Carolina 31. More Sports Stories

Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces return to racing after fiery airplane crash

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Posted Aug 22 2019 01:57PM EDT

(FOX NEWS) - Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be getting back behind the wheel of a NASCAR car just two weeks after surviving a harrowing airplane crash with his wife Amy and their one-year-old daughter Isla.

The 44-year-old driver retired from full-time racing in 2017 due to health concerns caused by a series of concussions, but still competes in a few races each year.

Prior to the Aug. 15 crash landing in Elizabethton, Tenn., Earnhardt had already announced that he would compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington Speedway on Aug. 31, and on Wednesday tweeted that he still plans to take part, despite suffering lower back pains. data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/19/Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__issues_first_statemen_0_7602945_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/19/Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__issues_first_statemen_0_7602945_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/19/Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__issues_first_statemen_0_7602945_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/19/Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__issues_first_statemen_0_7602945_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/19/Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__issues_first_statemen_0_7602945_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dale Earnhardt Jr. issues first statement since plane crash" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces return to racing after fiery airplane crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author"> Gary Gastelu | Fox News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 01:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>(FOX NEWS) - Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be getting back behind the wheel of a NASCAR car just two weeks after surviving a harrowing airplane crash with his wife Amy and their one-year-old daughter Isla.</p><p>The 44-year-old driver retired from full-time racing in 2017 due to health concerns caused by a series of concussions, but still competes in a few races each year.</p><p>Prior to the Aug. 15 crash landing in Elizabethton, Tenn., Earnhardt had already announced that he would compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington Speedway on Aug. 31, and on Wednesday tweeted that he still plans to take part, despite suffering lower back pains.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/steph-curry-howard-univ-team-up-to-offer-div-i-golf-program" title="Steph Curry, Howard University team up to offer Div. I golf program" data-articleId="424533832" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/19/Capture_1566231606316_7601964_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/19/Capture_1566231606316_7601964_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/19/Capture_1566231606316_7601964_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/19/Capture_1566231606316_7601964_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/19/Capture_1566231606316_7601964_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Charlotte native Stephen Curry is making a significant monetary contribution that will allow Howard University to start&nbsp;offering&nbsp;Division I men&#39;s and women&#39;s golf programs." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Steph Curry, Howard University team up to offer Div. I golf program</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 12:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 07:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Charlotte's native son Stephen Curry is continuing to express his love of the sport of golf in interesting ways. Curry participates in numerous charity golf tournaments, has played golf with President Barack Obama, and is now giving back to the sport.</p><p>In a joint announcement with Howard University, the three-time NBA champion is donating $1 million to help Howard start its first-ever Division I golf program. Steph Curry gives Howard University money for his second favorite sport: golf

By Lisa Fernandez, KTVU
Posted Aug 19 2019 11:58AM EDT
Updated Aug 19 2019 12:14PM EDT

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry on Monday announced he'd be funding competitive men's and women's golf teams at Howard University to help the school compete in his second favorite sport.

It's believed to be the first time the predominantly Black school will have a Division I golf program – a historically white game -- in the university's 152-year history. The hope is to have the teams up and running by the 2020-21 school year.

Athletic director Kery Davis said at a news conference that the money would be enough to hire a coach and keep the teams running for the next five years. Aug. 19, 2019" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Steph Curry gives Howard University money for his second favorite sport: golf</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lisa Fernandez, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 11:58AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 12:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry on Monday announced he’d be funding competitive men’s and women’s golf teams at Howard University to help the school compete in his second favorite sport.</p><p>It’s believed to be the first time the predominantly Black school will have a Division I golf program – a historically white game -- in the university’s 152-year history. The hope is to have the teams up and running by the 2020-21 school year.</p><p>Athletic director Kery Davis said at a news conference that the money would be enough to hire a coach and keep the teams running for the next five years. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-exposed-self-masturbated-in-front-of-women-at-south-charlotte-shopping-center"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/2_women_say_man_exposed_himself_at_south_0_7613166_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="2_women_say_man_exposed_himself_at_south_0_20190823214715"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man exposed self, masturbated in front of women at south Charlotte shopping center</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mecklenburg-da-calls-for-independent-investigations-into-police-shootings"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/merriweather_1566604564609_7613486_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="merriweather_1566604564609.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mecklenburg DA calls for independent investigations into police shootings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-rescued-after-falling-into-septic-tank-lying-in-raw-sewage-for-days-officials-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/68752557_2337462909624576_4486082968325980160_o%20THUMB_1566583357437.jpg_7612250_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Officials said they rescued an Oregon woman who fell into a septic tank, lied in raw sewage, and was stuck for multiple days. (Photo Credit: Estacada Rural Fire District No. 69 via Facebook)" title="68752557_2337462909624576_4486082968325980160_o THUMB_1566583357437.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman rescued after falling into septic tank, lying in raw sewage for days, officials say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/newlyweds-share-first-dance-with-very-good-dog-in-adorable-video"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/wedding_1566569175782_7611750_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="wedding_1566569175782-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Newlyweds share first dance with very good dog in adorable video</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> 