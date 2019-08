- Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton suffered an injury in his first night back on the field.

Newton left the team's third preseason game against the Patriots in the first quarter with a left foot injury. He did not return to the game. Initial X-rays came back clean, according to the Panthers, but Newton is set to undergo further evaluation in Charlotte.

This was Newton's season debut, as he sat out the first two preseason games. He hasn't played on the field since Dec. 17, when the team shut him down for the last two games of the season because of shoulder fatigue that prevented him from throwing the ball downfield. He had arthroscopic surgery for the injury in January.

Newton appeared to be injured when he was sacked for a loss of 8 yards by Adam Butler on a third-and-10 from the Carolina 31. It was one of two Patriots sacks while Newton was in the game.

