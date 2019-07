- Cam Newton is seeking some spiritual guidance heading into training camp this week.

The Carolina Panthers' quarterback took to Instagram, offering up a prayer for himself and teammates asking for good health as they head to Wofford College.

"DEAR HEAVENLY FATHER, I pray for PROTECTION, I pray for HEALTH, I pray that we all go through this training camp INJURY FREE," Newton wrote in the Instagram post.

The 30-year-old and father of three underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder in the offseason

Head Coach Ron Rivera did not confirm if Newton was medically cleared for practice, but said he believes the quarterback is "ready to roll".

When asked by reporters at a training camp press conference, Panthers General Manager Marty Hunrey said they are taking a cautious approach.

"He's been great, I think he's excited, worked really hard, signs are positive," he said. "We're gonna be smart. Me, Ron, Norv, will all be talking about it. It'll be cautious."

The Panthers finished 7-9 last season, and are looking to turn things around heading into 2019.

"God I also pray for favor and that you order my steps, speak to my heart and flush out any negativity or pessimism that may come my way," Newton went on to write.