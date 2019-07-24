< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story420026810" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="420026810" data-article-version="1.0">Cam Newton offers up prayer heading into training camp</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/cam-newton-offers-up-prayer-heading-into-training-camp">FOX 46 Web Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 02:50PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 05:21PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> training camp"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-420026810.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-420026810");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-420026810-420025680"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/24/Cam%20Newton%20Insta%20prayer%20072419_1563994151192.jpg_7544728_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/24/Cam%20Newton%20Insta%20prayer%20072419_1563994151192.jpg_7544728_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/24/Cam%20Newton%20Insta%20prayer%20072419_1563994151192.jpg_7544728_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/24/Cam%20Newton%20Insta%20prayer%20072419_1563994151192.jpg_7544728_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/24/Cam%20Newton%20Insta%20prayer%20072419_1563994151192.jpg_7544728_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Screen grab of Carolina Panthers&#39; quarterback Cam Newton&#39;s Instagram post (7/24/2019)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Screen grab of Carolina Panthers' quarterback Cam Newton's Instagram post (7/24/2019)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420026810-420025680" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/24/Cam%20Newton%20Insta%20prayer%20072419_1563994151192.jpg_7544728_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/24/Cam%20Newton%20Insta%20prayer%20072419_1563994151192.jpg_7544728_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/24/Cam%20Newton%20Insta%20prayer%20072419_1563994151192.jpg_7544728_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/24/Cam%20Newton%20Insta%20prayer%20072419_1563994151192.jpg_7544728_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/24/Cam%20Newton%20Insta%20prayer%20072419_1563994151192.jpg_7544728_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Screen grab of Carolina Panthers&#39; quarterback Cam Newton&#39;s Instagram post (7/24/2019)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Screen grab of Carolina Panthers' quarterback Cam Newton's Instagram post (7/24/2019)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/cam-newton-offers-up-prayer-heading-into-training-camp">FOX 46 Web Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 02:50PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 05:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420026810" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Cam Newton is seeking some spiritual guidance heading into training camp this week.</p><p>The Carolina Panthers' quarterback took to Instagram, offering up a prayer for himself and teammates asking for good health as they head to <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/panthers-arrive-for-training-camp-at-wofford" target="_blank">Wofford College</a>.</p><p>"DEAR HEAVENLY FATHER, I pray for PROTECTION, I pray for HEALTH, I pray that we all go through this training camp INJURY FREE," Newton wrote in the Instagram post.</p><p> </p><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/B0TXEYzheaL/" data-instgrm-version="12" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:16px;"> <div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"> </div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"> </div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"> </div> </div> </div> <div style="padding: 19% 0;"> </div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B0TXEYzheaL/" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"><svg height="50px" version="1.1" viewBox="0 0 60 60" width="50px" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd" stroke="none" stroke-width="1"><g fill="#000000" transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></a></div> <div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B0TXEYzheaL/" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank">View this post on Instagram</a></div> </div> <div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"> </div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"> <div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"> </div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"> </div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"> </div> </div> <div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"> </div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"> </div> </div> <div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"> </div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"> </div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"> </div> </div> </div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B0TXEYzheaL/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">D£ÄR H£ÄV£ŃŁ¥ FÄTH£R, ï pràÿ thïš pràÿêr för mê, ï pràÿ thïš pràÿêr för mÿ têàmmàtêš, ï pràÿ thïš pràÿêr för thê płàÿêrš whö ÄR£ŃT mÿ têàmmàtêš; fàthêr GØD ï pràÿ för ₽RØT£€TĪØŃ, ï pràÿ för H£ÄŁTH, ï pràÿ thàt wê àłł gö thröūgh thïš tràïñïñg ¢àmp & $ŽŃ ĪŃJÜR¥ FR££‼️ ï kñöw ÿöūr wïłł, wïłł bê döñê rêgàrdłêšš fàthêr būt ï pràÿ thïš pràÿêr ïš gràñtêd. àñd łàštłÿ GØD ï àłšö pràÿ för fàvör àñd thàt ÿöū ördêr mÿ štêpš; špêàk tö mÿ hêàrt àñd fłūšh öūt àñÿ ñêgàtïvïtÿ ör pêššïmïšm thàt màÿ ¢ömê mÿ wàÿ. ÄŃD FÄTH£R Ī ₩ĪŁŁ FØR£V£R GĪV£ ¥ØÜ ÄŁŁ thêHØŃØR, thêGŁØR¥, ÄŃD thê₽RÄĪ$£... ÄM£Ń‼️🙌🏾 #šhïñêTHRÜthêŠHÄDË -1ØV£🤟🏾</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">A post shared by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/cameron1newton/" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;" target="_blank"> Cam Newton</a> (@cameron1newton) on <time datetime="2019-07-24T14:15:53+00:00" style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;">Jul 24, 2019 at 7:15am PDT</time></p> </div> </blockquote><script async="" src="//www.instagram.com/embed.js"></script><p> </p><p>The 30-year-old and father of three underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder in the offseason</p><p>Head Coach Ron Rivera did not confirm if Newton was medically cleared for practice, but said he believes the quarterback is "ready to roll".</p><p>When asked by reporters at a training camp press conference, Panthers General Manager Marty Hunrey said they are taking a cautious approach.</p><p>"He's been great, I think he's excited, worked really hard, signs are positive," he said. "We're gonna be smart. Me, Ron, Norv, will all be talking about it. It'll be cautious." </p><p>The Panthers finished 7-9 last season, and are looking to turn things around heading into 2019. </p><p>"God I also pray for favor and that you order my steps, speak to my heart and flush out any negativity or pessimism that may come my way," Newton went on to write.</p><p> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story420026810 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>More Sports Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content featured-module">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/sports/newton-s-shoulder-chief-concern-as-panthers-report-to-camp-1" title="Newton's shoulder chief concern as Panthers report to camp" data-articleId="420073191" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Newton's shoulder chief concern as Panthers report to camp</h4>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/24/GETTY%20Newton%20training%20072419_1564003741620.jpg_7545356_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/24/GETTY%20Newton%20training%20072419_1564003741620.jpg_7545356_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/24/GETTY%20Newton%20training%20072419_1564003741620.jpg_7545356_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/24/GETTY%20Newton%20training%20072419_1564003741620.jpg_7545356_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/24/GETTY%20Newton%20training%20072419_1564003741620.jpg_7545356_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cam Newton (1) quarterback of Carolina during warm ups during an OTA practice at the Carolina Panthers training facility in Charlotte, N.C. on June 3, 2019.(Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. By <span class="author">Steve Reed, The Associated Press </span>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 05:29PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — While Cam Newton has been medically cleared to throw at training camp following offseason shoulder surgery, Panthers coach Ron Rivera said the team's training staff will closely monitor the quarterback's reps, and coaches will script his plays daily.</p><p>"We have a plan," Rivera said Wednesday. "Obviously it will be structured around our installation. So the things that we have going on with our install will dictate what he does.”</p><p>The Panthers arrived at Wofford College for their 25th training camp with plenty of questions, not the least of which is the status of Newton’s right shoulder. <h4>Panthers report to training camp at Wofford</h4>
By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 10:05AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 05:34PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>The Carolina Panthers have officially reported for training camp in Spartanburg, marking the unofficial start to the 2019 football season.</p><p>Wofford College once again plays host to the Panthers, possibly the site's last year as the Panthers move their headquarters and new practice facility to South Carolina. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Panthers report to training camp at Wofford</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 10:05AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 05:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Carolina Panthers have officially reported for training camp in Spartanburg, marking the unofficial start to the 2019 football season.</p><p>Wofford College once again plays host to the Panthers, possibly the site's last year as the Panthers move their headquarters and new practice facility to South Carolina. <h4>Adorable photo of boy without forearm bonding with professional soccer player goes viral</h4>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 23 2019 08:41AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 06:01AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>This is the sweetest thing you will see all day. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Adorable photo of boy without forearm bonding with professional soccer player goes viral</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 23 2019 08:41AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 06:01AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This is the sweetest thing you will see all day. 