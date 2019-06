- Panthers franchise QB Cam Newton threw at minicamp on Tuesday, offering fans a glimpse at his rehabilitation process following offseason surgery on his throwing shoulder.

The minicamp quarterbacks session was streamed live on Panthers.com and Cam Newton took a number of snaps and participated in multiple drills. Newton's drills included dropping back in the pocket, calling plays, and making passes downfield

As per usual, Newton has great energy and seemed to uplift his teammates, dancing around and conversation.

Watch Cam Newton throw at minicamp https://t.co/6MvNIEwRsV — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) June 11, 2019

Also participating in Tuesday minicamp was star linebacker Christian McCaffrey, newly signed Gerald McCoy, and Greg Olsen, who caught a few passes from Newton.

The mandatory minicamp continues throughout the week for the Panthers.