Carolina Panthers take UMD wide receiver in first round of draft

- The pick is in and the Carolina Panthers have gone with a wide receiver in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

WR D.J. Moore of the University of Maryland was the team's first pick. According to the University, the 5'11" junior weighs in at 215 pounds.

Looking like a good pick for the Panthers, Moore comes in with a lengthy list of accomplishments, including:

2017 Big Ten Receiver of the Year

2017 First Team All-Big Ten

2017 Phil Steele Second Team All-American

2017 Associated Press First Team All-Big Ten

2017 Athlon Sports First Team All-Big Ten

2017: Rated the top wide receiver in the Big Ten according to Pro Football Focus - College

2017 First Team All-ECAC

2017 Biletnikoff Award Watch List

In an October game against Northwestern, Moore made a 52-yard reception with a total 210 receiving yards.