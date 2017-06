Panthers 2017 training camp opens July 26

- The Panthers have released the 2017 training camp schedule which will open July 26 with a kickoff party at 4p.m. Team practice will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Training camp is held at Gibbs Stadium on the Wofford College campus in Spartanburg.

The Panthers will hold their annual Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium on Friday August 4 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Training camp practice schedule:

Wednesday July 26 - 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Thursday July 27 - 3:10 - 5:10 p.m.

Friday July 28 - 9:25 - 11:30 a.m.

Saturday July 29 - 9:25 - 11:30 a.m.

Sunday July 30 - 9:25 - 11:30 a.m.

Monday July 31 - No Practice

Tuesday August 1 - 9:25 - 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday August 2 - 9:25 - 11:30 a.m.

Thursday August 3 - 9:25 - 11:30 a.m.

Friday August 4 - Fan Fest 7:30 - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday August 5 - No Practice

Sunday August 6 - 3:10 - 5:10 p.m.

Monday August 7 - 9:25 - 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday August 8 - 9:25 - 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday August 9 - Preseason Game vs. Houston Texans 7:30 p.m.

Thursday August 10 - No Practice

Friday August 11 - 3:10 - 5:10 p.m.

Saturday August 12 - 9:25 - 11:30 a.m.

Sunday August 13 - 9:25 - 11:30 a.m. Final Day of camp

*All times are subject to change. Check Panthers.com for updates and more information.