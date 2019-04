Luke Kuechly #59 of the Carolina Panthers reacts to a play during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

- With the their season at an end, the Carolina Panthers won't be in the fight for the Vince Lombardi Trophy, but Luke Kuechly and Christian McCaffrey are still collecting some hardware.

The Panthers linebacker and running back have been named All-Pros. This was the fifth time Kuechly was selected to the first team while McCaffrey, making his first appearance, was named to the second team in the "flex" position.

Kuechly has been a first-team selection every year since 2013 except for 2016, when he was on the second team. His five first-team selections tie Texans defensive end J.J. Watt for second most among players on rosters this past season. He ranked eighth in the NFL with 130 tackles, according to press box statistics, and tied for third with a franchise-record 20 tackles for loss.

McCaffrey finished with a franchise-best 1,965 scrimmage yards (third most in the league), becoming the third player in NFL history with 1,000 yards rushing and 100 receptions. He tallied 107 receptions, the most by any running back in NFL history and the most by any Panthers player regardless of position in one season.