< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fsports%2Fcarolina-panthers%2Fpanthers-plan-to-build-team-hq-practice-facility-in-sc-report width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" "> <div class="header-main nav-header"> <div class="row"> <div class="left"> <a id="toggle-more" href="#"><i class="fa fa-navicon"></i><i class="fa fa-close"></i> <span class="btn-label">Sections</span></a> <div class="site-logo"><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com"><img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/logo-fox-46-charlotte-wjzy-alt.png" alt="FOX"/></a></div> <nav class="nav-primary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather">Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/good-day">Good Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/investigations">Investigations</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/web-links">Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about/wmyt">WMYT My12</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/elections">Elections</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/faith">Faith</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news">News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/getting-results">Getting Results</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/getting-results/teachers-getting-results">Teachers Getting Results</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/cmpd-toy-drive">CMPD Toy Drive</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/around-the-track">Around The Track</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/page-s-pep-rally1">Page's Pep Rally</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/world-cup">World Cup</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/hurricane-florence">Hurricane Florence</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="right-options"> <div class="right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-cloudy" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 62°</span></a> </div> </div> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 1--> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 1--> </div> </div> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <div class="header-secondary"> <div class="row"> <span class="primary-category"><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com">Home </a></span> <nav class="nav-secondary"><ul><li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news">Local News</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news">News</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video">Video</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/live">Live</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about">About Us</a></li></ul></nav> </div> </div> <div class="header-more placeholder-container"> <div class="more-wrapper"> <nav class="nav-main"> <ul> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/live" ><span> Live</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video" ><span> Video</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news" ><span> Local News</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather" ><span> Weather</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/good-day" ><span> Good Day</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/investigations" ><span> Investigations</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports" ><span> Sports</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about" ><span> About Us</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/web-links" ><span> Links</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/contests" ><span> Contests</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about/wmyt" ><span> WMYT My12</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/elections" ><span> Elections</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/recipe-box" ><span> Recipe Box</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/faith" ><span> Faith</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news" ><span> News</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/traffic" ><span> Traffic</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/getting-results" ><span> Getting Results</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/getting-results/teachers-getting-results" ><span> Teachers Getting Results</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/cmpd-toy-drive" ><span> CMPD Toy Drive</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/around-the-track" ><span> Around The Track</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/page-s-pep-rally1" ><span> Page's Pep Rally</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/world-cup" ><span> World Cup</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/hurricane-florence" ><span> Hurricane Florence</span></a> </li> </ul> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> </nav> <div class="follow"> <a class="facebook" href="https://www.facebook.com/fox46charlotte"><i class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a> <a class="twitter" href="https://twitter.com/FOX46News"><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a> <a class="google-plus" href="https://plus.google.com/u/1/b/104170077180199899493/+FOX46Charlotte/posts"><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a><a class="instagram" href="https://instagram.com/fox46charlotte/"><i class="fa fa-instagram"></i></a> <a class="youtube" href="https://www.youtube.com/user/WJZY46"> <i class="fa fa-youtube"></i></a> <a class="rss" href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/5538914-story"><i class="fa fa-rss"></i></a> <!--This is the tracking pixel--><script async src='https://tag.simpli.fi/sifitag/b2033af0-ebc8-0134-8c15-0cc47a63c1a4'></script> </div> <div class="mod-inline news show-for-large-up"> <div id="taboola-navigation-text-links"></div> <script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-text-links-a",container:"taboola-navigation-text-links",placement:"Popup Navigation Text Links",target_type:"mix"});</script> </div> <div class="mod-inline show-for-large-up"> <!-- begin: Inline Videos --> <h3>Videos</h3> <ul class="list media"> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/394633963-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/03/11/Study__Tea__carrots_reverse_Alzheimer_s__0_6880556_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="University of Southern California researchers say they have discovered evidence that a diet containing certain compounds found in green tea and various other plants reversed symptoms similar to Alzheimer’s in mice. " title="Study: Tea, carrots reverse Alzheimer's in mice"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>Study: Tea, carrots reverse Alzheimer's in mice</h4> </li> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/394584974-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/11/Sharks_migrate_along_Florida_coast_8_6880074_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Sharks are migrating in larger numbers along the Florida coast than in the previous year, researchers say. " title="Sharks migrate along Florida coast"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>Sharks migrate along Florida coast</h4> </li> <li class="show-for-xlarge-up"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/394574028-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/13/Panthers_in_talks_with_SC_legislators_ov_0_6886159_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Panthers in talks with SC legislators over possible move across border" title="Panthers in talks with SC legislators over possible move across border"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>Panthers in talks with SC legislators over possible move across border</h4> </li> </ul> <!-- end: Inline Videos --> </div> <div class="mod-inline show-for-xlarge-up"> <!-- begin: Inline Photos --> <h3>Photos</h3> <ul class="list media"> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/57807515-gallery"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/12/05/0CA215987E8D47FD934F0F32CFE2EE7D_1480950492542_2368645_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Cam benched at the start of Sunday's (12/4) game for a dress code violation, specifically for a failure to wear a tie." title="0CA215987E8D47FD934F0F32CFE2EE7D_1480950492542.jpg"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-images"></i>Cam Newton Fashion #CamSwag</h4> </li> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/76166139-gallery"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/01/26/church_sign_1453830079604_763605_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="church_sign_1453830079604.jpg"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-images"></i>Panthers fans gear up for game time!</h4> </li> </ul> <!-- end: Inline Photos --> </div> </div> </div> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=82878773"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-light-gray"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_Pic7OVnUQSpE_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_Pic7OVnUQSpE"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_10095860_1.0"> <!-- begin: TOP STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-top-stories mod-top-stories-new"> <div class="mod-content"> </div> </section> <!-- end: TOP STORIES --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8669_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8669"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-AD-WJZY_OOP_BASE_1.2"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8669_MOD-AD-WJZY_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8669_MOD-AD-WJZY_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wjzy/sports/carolina_panthers', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wjzy/sports/carolina_panthers', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wjzy/sports/carolina_panthers', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wjzy/sports/carolina_panthers', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wjzy/sports/carolina_panthers', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '378332578'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story378332578" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="378332578" data-article-version="1.0">Carolina Panthers inch closer to moving operations to South Carolina</h1> </header> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_378332578_394574028_164405"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJZY"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_378332578_394574028_164405";this.videosJson='[{"id":"394574028","video":"544109","title":"Panthers%20in%20talks%20with%20SC%20legislators%20over%20possible%20move%20across%20border","caption":"Panthers%20in%20talks%20with%20SC%20legislators%20over%20possible%20move%20across%20border","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F03%2F13%2FPanthers_in_talks_with_SC_legislators_ov_0_6886159_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F03%2F13%2FPanthers_in_talks_with_SC_legislators_over_possi_544109_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1647083955%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DyRb3vgs4b9XGI9lOuLBBuFtxZ3Y","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fsports%2Fcarolina-panthers%2Fpanthers-plan-to-build-team-hq-practice-facility-in-sc-report"}},"createDate":"Mar 13 2019 07:19AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJZY"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_378332578_394574028_164405",video:"544109",poster:"https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/13/Panthers_in_talks_with_SC_legislators_ov_0_6886159_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Panthers%2520in%2520talks%2520with%2520SC%2520legislators%2520over%2520possible%2520move%2520across%2520border",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/03/13/Panthers_in_talks_with_SC_legislators_over_possi_544109_1800.mp4?Expires=1647083955&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=yRb3vgs4b9XGI9lOuLBBuFtxZ3Y",eventLabel:"Panthers%20in%20talks%20with%20SC%20legislators%20over%20possible%20move%20across%20border-394574028",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fsports%2Fcarolina-panthers%2Fpanthers-plan-to-build-team-hq-practice-facility-in-sc-report"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/carolina-panthers/panthers-plan-to-build-team-hq-practice-facility-in-sc-report">FOX 46 Web Staff </a> </div> <ul id="social-share-378332578" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Carolina Panthers inch closer to moving operations to South Carolina&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="google_plus" data-href="https://plus.google.com/share?url="><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/13/Getty_Tepper_0305_1552492600753_6887204_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=Carolina Panthers inch closer to moving operations to South Carolina&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/13/Getty_Tepper_0305_1552492600753_6887204_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email more-links addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/carolina-panthers/panthers-plan-to-build-team-hq-practice-facility-in-sc-report" data-title="Carolina Panthers inch closer to moving operations to South Carolina" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/carolina-panthers/panthers-plan-to-build-team-hq-practice-facility-in-sc-report" addthis:title="Carolina Panthers inch closer to moving operations to South Carolina"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> <li class="more"><a href="#"><i class="fa fa-ellipsis-h"></i></a></li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-378332578");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Dec 12 2018 10:29PM EST</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-378332578"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Mar 13 2019 07:19AM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 13 2019 01:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-378332578" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo left"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-378332578-394622107"> <img class="delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/13/Getty_Tepper_0305_1552492600753_6887204_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/13/Getty_Tepper_0305_1552492600753_6887204_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> </a> <figcaption>Panthers owner David Tepper and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster met this morning to discuss a possible move. (Getty)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-378332578-394622107" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/13/Getty_Tepper_0305_1552492600753_6887204_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> <figcaption>Panthers owner David Tepper and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster met this morning to discuss a possible move. (Getty)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-378332578" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - The Carolina Panthers are considering moving their offices and practice facilities from uptown Charlotte to either York or Lancaster counties in South Carolina.</p><p>In a press conference Wednesday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and other state officials said the Carolina Panthers have made progress towards having a formal presence in either York or Lancaster County. </p><p>Panthers owner David Tepper and his legal team met with the governor prior to the news conference.</p><p>"I believe it will happen," McMaster said. "There was a vivid display this morning with 24 members sitting around a table. It was delightful and I am very hopeful this will come about."</p><p>The move would shift 150 employees, parking, offices, and other departments to the Palmetto State, with an estimated investment of more than $150 million for the first four years. A state of the art sports medicine facility involving Atrium Health and a meeting and convention center would be included in the site. A hotel is also being discussed.</p><p>Officials referenced moves made by BMW and Boeing due to tax incentives. Tepper has also mentioned he is interested in professional soccer, according to the McMaster.</p><p><a href="facebook.com/fox46charlotte/videos/388966541888201/">WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE</a></p><p><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="315" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Ffox46charlotte%2Fvideos%2F388966541888201%2F&show_text=0&width=560" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="560">

Legislation will be presented and a vote will take place. McMaster indicated that Tepper would like this to happen "sooner rather than later."

The Panthers current practice fields are located in uptown Charlotte, across of the street from Bank of America Stadium. The possible new location would be approximately 15 miles away.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said in a statement that the move would be good for the region as a whole.

“The Panthers are an integral part of the Carolinas and the Charlotte region’s economy. We support their Two states. One team orientation," Lyles said. "What’s good for our region is good for all of us.”

If the team were to move, they would also take advantage of South Carolina's lower taxes and economic incentives.

This story was reported on from Charlotte, N.C.

false false false

Up Next:

false false false

false false false