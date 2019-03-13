Legislation will be presented and a vote will take place. McMaster indicated that Tepper would like this to happen "sooner rather than later."
The Panthers current practice fields are located in uptown Charlotte, across of the street from Bank of America Stadium. The possible new location would be approximately 15 miles away.
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said in a statement that the move would be good for the region as a whole.
“The Panthers are an integral part of the Carolinas and the Charlotte region’s economy. We support their Two states. One team orientation," Lyles said. "What’s good for our region is good for all of us.”
If the team were to move, they would also take advantage of South Carolina's lower taxes and economic incentives.
This story was reported on from Charlotte, N.C.