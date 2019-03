Panthers owner David Tepper and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster met this morning to discuss a possible move. (Getty) Panthers owner David Tepper and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster met this morning to discuss a possible move. (Getty)

- The Carolina Panthers are considering moving their offices and practice facilities from uptown Charlotte to either York or Lancaster counties in South Carolina.

In a press conference Wednesday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and other state officials said the Carolina Panthers have made progress towards having a formal presence in either York or Lancaster County.

Panthers owner David Tepper and his legal team met with the governor prior to the news conference.

"I believe it will happen," McMaster said. "There was a vivid display this morning with 24 members sitting around a table. It was delightful and I am very hopeful this will come about."

The move would shift 150 employees, parking, offices, and other departments to the Palmetto State, with an estimated investment of more than $150 million for the first four years. A state of the art sports medicine facility involving Atrium Health and a meeting and convention center would be included in the site. A hotel is also being discussed.

Officials referenced moves made by BMW and Boeing due to tax incentives. Tepper has also mentioned he is interested in professional soccer, according to the McMaster.

Legislation will be presented and a vote will take place. McMaster indicated that Tepper would like this to happen "sooner rather than later."

The Panthers current practice fields are located in uptown Charlotte, across of the street from Bank of America Stadium. The possible new location would be approximately 15 miles away.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said in a statement that the move would be good for the region as a whole.

“The Panthers are an integral part of the Carolinas and the Charlotte region’s economy. We support their Two states. One team orientation," Lyles said. "What’s good for our region is good for all of us.”

If the team were to move, they would also take advantage of South Carolina's lower taxes and economic incentives.

This story was reported on from Charlotte, N.C.