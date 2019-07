- The Panthers have released its summer training camp dates, which are again free and open to the public.

The team also announced that the final two dates of training camp they will be in conjunction with the Buffalo Bills.

"They are high intensity workouts and give our players different looks against different people," said head coach Ron Rivera. "There is a little bit more of a challenge, especially for the quarterbacks. I’m pretty excited about that.”

Wofford College will again be the host site and camp will open on July 25. The team is hosting an annual kickoff party prior to practice and admission is free.

CAM NEWTON THROWS AT OTA'S

The Panthers will be in Charlotte August 2 for the squad's annual Fan Fest, which will be $5 for admission. The fest will culminate with a fireworks display

Cam Newton is in the middle of rehab following offseason surgery on his throwing shoulder. Newton looked good participating in mandatory OTA's earlier this month, and said he felt good.

FULL TRAINING CAMP PRACTICE SCHEDULE

Thursday, July 25 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., Kickoff Party, 4 p.m.

Friday, July 26 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.

Saturday, July 27 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, July 28 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Monday, July 29 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, July 30 no practice

Wednesday, July 31 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 1 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 2 7 – 9 p.m. Fan Fest, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3 no practice

Sunday, Aug. 4 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 5 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 6 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 7 no practice

Thursday, Aug. 8 Carolina at Chicago, Soldier Field, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 9 no practice

Saturday, Aug. 10 no practice

Sunday, Aug. 11 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 12 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 13 9:25 – 11:30 a.m., Bills joint practice

Wednesday, Aug. 14 9:25 – 11:30 a.m., Bills joint practice

