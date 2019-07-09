< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story417131189" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417131189" data-article-version="1.0">Charlotte makes 2 big soccer announcements, Panthers mum on MLS expansion</h1>
</header> <ul id="social-share-417131189" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Charlotte makes 2 big soccer announcements, Panthers mum on MLS expansion&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/charlotte-makes-2-big-soccer-announcements-panthers-mum-on-mls-expansion" data-title="Charlotte makes 2 big soccer announcements, Panthers mum on MLS expansion" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/charlotte-makes-2-big-soccer-announcements-panthers-mum-on-mls-expansion" addthis:title="Charlotte makes 2 big soccer announcements, Panthers mum on MLS expansion"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417131189.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417131189");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417131189-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417131189-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/icc%20cup_1562708156907.JPG_7495960_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417131189-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/icc%20cup_1562708156907.JPG_7495960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417131189-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="icc cup_1562708156907.JPG.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/house%20of%20soccer%20draw%20up_1562708156931.JPG_7495961_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417131189-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="house of soccer draw up_1562708156931.JPG.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-417131189-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WJZY_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/icc%20cup_1562708156907.JPG_7495960_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="icc cup_1562708156907.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/house%20of%20soccer%20draw%20up_1562708156931.JPG_7495961_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/charlotte-makes-2-big-soccer-announcements-panthers-mum-on-mls-expansion" data-title="Charlotte makes 2 big soccer announcements" <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:christian.audesirk@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/charlotte-makes-2-big-soccer-announcements-panthers-mum-on-mls-expansion">Christian Audi, FOX 46 Charlotte</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 05:34PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 05:36PM EDT</span></p>
</div> (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - The City of Charlotte continues to make strides in the soccer world with two big announcements, but they weren't what fans were expecting.</p><p>Mayor Vi Lyles joined Carolina Panthers president Tom Glick to announce that Bank of America Stadium will host an <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/icc-to-be-hosted-in-charlotte-for-the-next-5-years" target="_blank">International Champions Club game</a> for the next five years.</p><p>The ICC has brought big European club names to the Queen City including current Champions League Winners Liverpool, Manchester United, and Borussia Dortmund. This year's game will see Arsenal take on FC Fiorentina on July 20.</p><p>The second announcement involves Romare Bearden Park, as ‘House of Soccer' will take over July 19-20. The festival is two days of soccer exhibitions, live performances, gaming and pop-up shops.</p><p>What many in Charlotte were expecting was some type of update on the expansion of Major League Soccer coming to Charlotte. Glick said Panthers Owner David Tepper and the rest of his brain trust were playing its cards close to chest. Tepper and his team will be meeting with MLS officials next week in New York City to discuss a new franchise.</p><p>"I think the bid process is a fluid process," Glick said. I'm not even so sure a formal bid process is right word to describe our focus. I think it's clear to MLS executives, the commissioner and the owners that we have an interest. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403462" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/usa-vs-netherlands-womens-world-cup-final-garners-larger-audience-than-2018-mens-world-cup-final" title="USA vs Netherlands: Women's World Cup final garners larger audience than 2018 men's World Cup final" data-articleId="416954140" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Women_s_World_Cup_final_becomes_3rd_most_0_7489606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Women_s_World_Cup_final_becomes_3rd_most_0_7489606_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Women_s_World_Cup_final_becomes_3rd_most_0_7489606_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Women_s_World_Cup_final_becomes_3rd_most_0_7489606_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Women_s_World_Cup_final_becomes_3rd_most_0_7489606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Women's World Cup final, which featured the USWNT beating the Netherlands 2-0, became the third most-watched WWC game in its history as well as garnered more viewers than last year's men's World Cup final." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>USA vs Netherlands: Women's World Cup final garners larger audience than 2018 men's World Cup final</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 04:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 07:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Women’s World Cup final that featured the U.S. beating the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday had a larger viewing audience than the 2018 men’s World Cup final.</p><p>While it did not break the record for the most-watched Women’s World Cup game, it did bring in 20 percent more viewers than last year’s final in which the men’s French and Croatian teams battled it out on the pitch.</p><p>RELATED: Strong defense, pair of goals lift USWNT to 4th World Cup title</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/mlb-all-star-game-preview-tuesday-at-8-pm-on-fox-46-wjzy-" title="MLB All-Star Game Preview (8 pm Tuesday on FOX 46 Charlotte - WJZY)" data-articleId="416904350" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/08/GettyImages-1154520600_1562615686263_7488306_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/08/GettyImages-1154520600_1562615686263_7488306_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/08/GettyImages-1154520600_1562615686263_7488306_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/08/GettyImages-1154520600_1562615686263_7488306_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/08/GettyImages-1154520600_1562615686263_7488306_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cleveland is hosting the 2019 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday (8 p.m., FOX 46 Charlotte - WJZY). (Credit Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>MLB All-Star Game Preview (8 pm Tuesday on FOX 46 Charlotte - WJZY)</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ronald Blum, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 03:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 04:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CLEVELAND (AP) — Justin Verlander will start the All-Star Game for the American League for the second time, and Hyun-Jin Ryu will make his first start for the National League.</p><p>Verlander, a 36-year-old right-hander, is 10-4 with a 2.98 ERA this year for the Houston Astros, striking out 153 in 126 2/3 innings.</p><p>He allowed five runs in the first inning during the 2012 All-Star Game at Kansas City, including the first-bases loaded triple in All-Star history, to Pablo Sandoval. Verlander, who played for the Detroit Tigers, threw five pitches clocked at 100 mph and another at 101 during a 35-pitch inning.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/world-cup/trump-putting-aside-rapinoe-s-attack-congratulates-women-s-soccer-team-on-world-cup-win" title="Trump, putting aside Rapinoe's attack, congratulates women's soccer team on World Cup win" data-articleId="416818865" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1154495937_1562533454549_7485998_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1154495937_1562533454549_7485998_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1154495937_1562533454549_7485998_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1154495937_1562533454549_7485998_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1154495937_1562533454549_7485998_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The USA Women&#39;s National Team captured the 2019 World Cup title, defeating the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday. (Getty)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump, putting aside Rapinoe's attack, congratulates women's soccer team on World Cup win</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 07:12AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 08:01AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Trump unequivocally congratulated the United States women's soccer team after its repeat World Cup win on Sunday -- putting aside, at least for the moment, the firestorm surrounding star forward Megan Rapinoe's vow never to visit the White House.</p><p>"Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup!" Trump tweeted "Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all!"</p><p>Asked by reporters later in the day whether men and women World Cup soccer teams should make the same money -- which Rapinoe has demanded -- Trump responded, “I would like to see that, but you’ve also got to look at numbers... you have to look at who’s taking in what" and "see how they're performing."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/co-workers-devastated-after-employee-killed-in-armed-robbery"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/Co_workers_devastated_after_employee_kil_0_7496403_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Co_workers_devastated_after_employee_kil_0_20190709221608"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Co-workers devastated after employee killed in armed robbery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/be-proactive-to-avoid-swimmer-s-ear-this-summer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/Be_proactive_to_avoid_swimmer_s_ear_this_0_7496382_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Be_proactive_to_avoid_swimmer_s_ear_this_0_20190709223725"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Be proactive to avoid swimmer's ear this summer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bunny-found-alive-in-river-with-rope-and-anchor-tied-around-its-neck"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/bunny%20THUMB_1562699055772.jpg_7495468_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police said Monday that a juvenile will face animal cruelty charges after a rabbit was rescued from a river with a rope tied around her neck and a 5-pound weight attached to it on Sunday. (Photo Courtesy: Lt. Chad Shevlin/ Raymond Police Department)" title="bunny THUMB_1562699055772.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bunny survives after being found in river with rope and anchor tied around its neck</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bible-tax-publishers-fear-bible-shortage-if-trumps-new-tariffs-go-into-effect"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Bible%20Banner_Getty_1562702022390.jpg_7495479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Christian woman reading the Holy Bible. (Photo by: Godong/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)" title="Bible Banner_Getty_1562702022390.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Bible tax': Publishers fear Bible shortage if Trump's new tariffs go into effect</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3575_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3575"></span> <div id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/be-proactive-to-avoid-swimmer-s-ear-this-summer" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/Be_proactive_to_avoid_swimmer_s_ear_this_0_7496382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/Be_proactive_to_avoid_swimmer_s_ear_this_0_7496382_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/Be_proactive_to_avoid_swimmer_s_ear_this_0_7496382_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/Be_proactive_to_avoid_swimmer_s_ear_this_0_7496382_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/Be_proactive_to_avoid_swimmer_s_ear_this_0_7496382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Be proactive to avoid swimmer's ear this summer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/charlotte-makes-2-big-soccer-announcements-panthers-mum-on-mls-expansion" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/icc%20cup_1562708156907.JPG_7495960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/icc%20cup_1562708156907.JPG_7495960_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/icc%20cup_1562708156907.JPG_7495960_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/icc%20cup_1562708156907.JPG_7495960_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/icc%20cup_1562708156907.JPG_7495960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Charlotte makes 2 big soccer announcements, Panthers mum on MLS expansion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bunny-found-alive-in-river-with-rope-and-anchor-tied-around-its-neck" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/bunny%20THUMB_1562699055772.jpg_7495468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/bunny%20THUMB_1562699055772.jpg_7495468_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/bunny%20THUMB_1562699055772.jpg_7495468_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/bunny%20THUMB_1562699055772.jpg_7495468_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/bunny%20THUMB_1562699055772.jpg_7495468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police&#x20;said&#x20;Monday&#x20;that&#x20;a&#x20;juvenile&#x20;will&#x20;face&#x20;animal&#x20;cruelty&#x20;charges&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;rabbit&#x20;was&#x20;rescued&#x20;from&#x20;a&#x20;river&#x20;with&#x20;a&#x20;rope&#x20;tied&#x20;around&#x20;her&#x20;neck&#x20;and&#x20;a&#x20;5-pound&#x20;weight&#x20;attached&#x20;to&#x20;it&#x20;on&#x20;Sunday&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Lt&#x2e;&#x20;Chad&#x20;Shevlin&#x2f;&#x20;Raymond&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bunny survives after being found in river with rope and anchor tied around its neck</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bible-tax-publishers-fear-bible-shortage-if-trumps-new-tariffs-go-into-effect" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Bible%20Banner_Getty_1562702022390.jpg_7495479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Bible%20Banner_Getty_1562702022390.jpg_7495479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Bible%20Banner_Getty_1562702022390.jpg_7495479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Bible%20Banner_Getty_1562702022390.jpg_7495479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Bible%20Banner_Getty_1562702022390.jpg_7495479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Christian&#x20;woman&#x20;reading&#x20;the&#x20;Holy&#x20;Bible&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x3a;&#x20;Godong&#x2f;Universal&#x20;Images&#x20;Group&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Bible tax': Publishers fear Bible shortage if Trump's new tariffs go into effect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/icc-to-be-hosted-in-charlotte-for-the-next-5-years" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/HOS_DigitalRender_v4_1562701088938_7495574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/HOS_DigitalRender_v4_1562701088938_7495574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/HOS_DigitalRender_v4_1562701088938_7495574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/HOS_DigitalRender_v4_1562701088938_7495574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/HOS_DigitalRender_v4_1562701088938_7495574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>International Champions Cup to be hosted in Charlotte for the next 5 years</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 