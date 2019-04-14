< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Column: A lot to smile about as Tiger returns to Pebble returns to Pebble"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412247529.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412247529");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412247529-406730205"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/14/Tiger%20Woods_1555267224337.jpg_7108216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/14/Tiger%20Woods_1555267224337.jpg_7108216_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/14/Tiger%20Woods_1555267224337.jpg_7108216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/14/Tiger%20Woods_1555267224337.jpg_7108216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/14/Tiger%20Woods_1555267224337.jpg_7108216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Tiger Woods of the United States plays a shot from the 12th tee during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Tiger Woods of the United States plays a shot from the 12th tee during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412247529-406730205" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/14/Tiger%20Woods_1555267224337.jpg_7108216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/14/Tiger%20Woods_1555267224337.jpg_7108216_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/14/Tiger%20Woods_1555267224337.jpg_7108216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/14/Tiger%20Woods_1555267224337.jpg_7108216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/14/Tiger%20Woods_1555267224337.jpg_7108216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Tiger Woods of the United States plays a shot from the 12th tee during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Tiger Woods of the United States plays a shot from the 12th tee during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. By Tim Dahlberg, Associated Press
Posted Jun 12 2019 11:49AM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 12:09PM EDT

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The questions are different now, if only because Tiger Woods no longer has to explain why he was stuck for more than a decade on 14 major championship wins. That alone had to be worth the smile on his face Tuesday as he took a break from a session on the driving range at Pebble Beach to assess his chances of adding the U.S. Open title to the Masters green jacket he won just two months ago.</p><p>With age comes a certain wisdom, too, and perhaps an understanding that as historic as Woods’ Masters win was, there are a lot more wins in his past than there will be in his future. And, realistically, there will never be a win again like his romp here in 2000, when Woods never missed a putt inside 10 feet and won the Open by a whopping 15 shots.</p><p>Woods is 44 now, balding and with the usual aches and pains that go along with age and the wear and tear of swinging a golf club. That he’s still capable of competing at the highest level after back and knee surgeries borders on amazing even in a sport that treats its aging stars better than any other.</p><p>Still, the fact he’s one of the favorites in this U.S. Open on the same seaside course where he won so easily 19 years ago has Woods a bit bemused, if not really that surprised.</p><p>“How do you compete against kids that were born in the 2000s?” Woods asked. “They were born after I won this damn tournament.”</p><p>The answer to that question, of course, is hit the ball straight and make a bunch of putts. It’s basically the formula Woods followed in the 2000 win that was the first of a remarkable four major championships in a row.</p><p>And his worries about playing against kids born after his 2000 win might be just a bit overstated. In the field of 156 players, only Michael Thorbjornsen hadn’t been born at that time, and the 17-year-old amateur from Wellesley, Massachusetts, isn’t exactly a betting favorite in his first Open.</p><p>But as Woods tees off Thursday in search of another major, he’s as firmly rooted in the past as he is engaged in the present. And that’s not a bad thing on a golf course he played as a child with his dad long before he hoisted an Open trophy in a performance for the ages.</p><p>Woods said he was 9 or 10 when he first played Pebble Beach, where he said the green fees were under $100. He knows that because his dad, Earl Woods, vowed to him that they would never play any golf course if it cost more than that.</p><p>“It was a long, soft, wet golf course to me,” Woods said. “But it was cool to see that the same thing we watch every year in, what, February, (to) see where the pros play.”</p><p>Pebble Beach won’t be soft and wet for this Open. That’s not the way the USGA sets up the national championship, and the forecast says it’s not going to rain this week.</p><p>Woods spent time on the putting green Monday and the driving range Tuesday, part of a strategy to conserve his energy and not play the course until it is close to tournament conditions.</p><p>So far, though, he likes what he sees.</p><p>“There’s nothing like playing a U.S. Open setup here at Pebble Beach,” Woods said. “The golf course is not overly long. It’s not big in that regard, but man, it’s tricky. The greens are all slanted, very small targets. And if they ever firm up, then we have a totally different ballgame.”</p><p>There’s a lot to like about Woods’ chances in those conditions, in any conditions. This is a player, you might remember, who finished tied for fourth in the last Open here in 2010, when he was just months removed — and still trying to recover — from a humiliating fall from grace in a marital scandal that shocked the sports world.</p><p>He’s been through even more since then, including surgeries and a DUI arrest when he was found parked on a Florida road with five different drugs in his system.</p><p>But life seems about as good as it gets these days for Woods. He’s back playing well, has a steady girlfriend, and can’t stop talking about how much his Masters win meant to him because it allowed his two children to see him at the top of his game.</p><p>His embrace of them on the 18th green at Augusta National was poignant, bringing back memories of the long hug he gave his own father off the same green in 1997 when he won his first major championship in a runaway.</p><p>“They don’t remember me enjoying the game of golf because all they remember is Daddy on the ground in pain,” Woods said. “And so now golf brings me so much joy, they’re able to see that. And if it brings a smile to their faces, it brings a smile to my own.”</p><p>And right now, Woods has a lot to smile about.</p><p>Tim Dahlberg is a national sports columnist for The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Nigeria earns 4th World Cup win, 2-0 over South Korea</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 12:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 12:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>GRENOBLE, France (AP) -- Asisat Oshoala became the second Nigerian player to score in two different Women's World Cup tournaments with a late goal in a 2-0 victory over South Korea on Wednesday.</p><p>Chidinma Okeke chipped the ball past the South Korean defense in the 75th minute and Oshoala chased it down, slipped past Hwang Bo-ram and drew the keeper off her line before sliding it into an open goal from a tight angle.</p><p>Nigeria took a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute at Stade des Alpes when South Korea's Kim Do-yeon volleyed the ball into her own net.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/us-takes-down-thailand-13-0-in-record-breaking-first-womens-world-cup-match" title="U.S. takes down Thailand 13-0 in record-breaking first Women's World Cup match" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/The_U_S__Women___s_National_Team_just_be_0_7384499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/The_U_S__Women___s_National_Team_just_be_0_7384499_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/The_U_S__Women___s_National_Team_just_be_0_7384499_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/The_U_S__Women___s_National_Team_just_be_0_7384499_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/The_U_S__Women___s_National_Team_just_be_0_7384499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The U.S. Women’s National Team just set the tone for the rest of the tournament after they beat Thailand 13-0" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>U.S. takes down Thailand 13-0 in record-breaking first Women's World Cup match</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 05:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 07:49AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Women’s National Team just set the tone for the rest of the tournament after they beat Thailand 13-0 in their first match, breaking the record for the most lopsided victory in the history of the Women’s World Cup.</p><p>The U.S. entered the match with a 4-3-3 formation, with Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Tobin Heath (captain) leading the front line.</p><p>The USWNT dominated from the opening kickoff in Reims, France, scoring two goals in the first 20 minutes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/us-and-thailand-are-last-to-kick-off-the-world-cup" title="US and Thailand are last to kick off the World Cup" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>US and Thailand are last to kick off the World Cup</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 10:08AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 10:20AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>REIMS, France (AP) — Thailand can dream. It just might not do any good against the U.S. national team.</p><p>Thailand kicks off the Women’s World Cup on Tuesday with a daunting challenge against the defending champion United States. id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/column-a-lot-to-smile-about-as-tiger-returns-to-pebble" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/14/Tiger%20Woods_1555267224337.jpg_7108216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/14/Tiger%20Woods_1555267224337.jpg_7108216_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/14/Tiger%20Woods_1555267224337.jpg_7108216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/14/Tiger%20Woods_1555267224337.jpg_7108216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/14/Tiger%20Woods_1555267224337.jpg_7108216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="AUGUSTA&#x2c;&#x20;GEORGIA&#x20;-&#x20;APRIL&#x20;14&#x3a;&#x20;Tiger&#x20;Woods&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;United&#x20;States&#x20;plays&#x20;a&#x20;shot&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;12th&#x20;tee&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;final&#x20;round&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Masters&#x20;at&#x20;Augusta&#x20;National&#x20;Golf&#x20;Club&#x20;on&#x20;April&#x20;14&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Augusta&#x2c;&#x20;Georgia&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;David&#x20;Cannon&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Column: A lot to smile about as Tiger returns to Pebble</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mom-slain-children-asks-mercy-ex-husband" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/12/WJZY%20TImothy%20Jones%20Jr%20061019_1560353069325.jpg_7387688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/12/WJZY%20TImothy%20Jones%20Jr%20061019_1560353069325.jpg_7387688_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/12/WJZY%20TImothy%20Jones%20Jr%20061019_1560353069325.jpg_7387688_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/12/WJZY%20TImothy%20Jones%20Jr%20061019_1560353069325.jpg_7387688_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/12/WJZY%20TImothy%20Jones%20Jr%20061019_1560353069325.jpg_7387688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Timothy&#x20;Jones&#x20;Jr&#x2e;&#x20;was&#x20;found&#x20;guilty&#x20;Tuesday&#x20;of&#x20;murdering&#x20;his&#x20;five&#x20;children&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;fit&#x20;of&#x20;rage&#x20;in&#x20;2014&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mom of slain children asks mercy for ex-husband in his trial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/protesters-request-to-fly-baby-trump-blimp-on-national-mall-on-july-4th" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/07/17/BabyTrumpBlimpGettyImages_1531883445685_5805596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/07/17/BabyTrumpBlimpGettyImages_1531883445685_5805596_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/07/17/BabyTrumpBlimpGettyImages_1531883445685_5805596_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/07/17/BabyTrumpBlimpGettyImages_1531883445685_5805596_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/07/17/BabyTrumpBlimpGettyImages_1531883445685_5805596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;6-meter&#x20;high&#x20;effigy&#x20;of&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x2c;&#x20;dubbed&#x20;the&#x20;&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;Trump&#x20;Baby&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;raised&#x20;in&#x20;Parliament&#x20;Square&#x20;in&#x20;protest&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;President&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;visit&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;United&#x20;Kingdom&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;13&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;London&#x2c;&#x20;United&#x20;Kingdom&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Chris&#x20;J&#x20;Ratcliffe&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Protesters request to fly ‘Baby Trump Blimp' on National Mall on July 4th</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ford-recalls-13-million-explorers-f-150s-for-safety-issues" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty-ford%20explorer%20recall-061219_1560347352988.jpg_7387708_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty-ford%20explorer%20recall-061219_1560347352988.jpg_7387708_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty-ford%20explorer%20recall-061219_1560347352988.jpg_7387708_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty-ford%20explorer%20recall-061219_1560347352988.jpg_7387708_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty-ford%20explorer%20recall-061219_1560347352988.jpg_7387708_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="2011&#x20;Ford&#x20;Explorers&#x20;roll&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;assembly&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Chicago&#x20;Assembly&#x20;Plant&#x20;on&#x20;on&#x20;December&#x20;1&#x2c;&#x20;2010&#x20;in&#x20;Chicago&#x2c;&#x20;Illinois&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Scott&#x20;Olson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ford recalls 1.3 million Explorers, F-150s for safety issues</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/uber-unveiling-plans-for-flying-taxi-program" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/12/WTTG_UberFlyingTaxi%20_OP_6_CP__1560341256332.jpg_7387406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/12/WTTG_UberFlyingTaxi%20_OP_6_CP__1560341256332.jpg_7387406_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/12/WTTG_UberFlyingTaxi%20_OP_6_CP__1560341256332.jpg_7387406_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/12/WTTG_UberFlyingTaxi%20_OP_6_CP__1560341256332.jpg_7387406_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/12/WTTG_UberFlyingTaxi%20_OP_6_CP__1560341256332.jpg_7387406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Uber&#x20;unveiling&#x20;plans&#x20;for&#x20;flying&#x20;taxi&#x20;program" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Uber unveiling plans for flying taxi program</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> 