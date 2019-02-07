< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story425100510" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces return to racing after fiery airplane crash addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/dale-earnhardt-jr-announces-return-to-racing-after-fiery-airplane-crash" addthis:title="Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces return to racing after fiery airplane crash"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425100510.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425100510");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_425100510_424615532_144052"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJZY"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_425100510_424615532_144052";this.videosJson='[{"id":"424615532","video":"596257","title":"Dale%20Earnhardt%20Jr.%20issues%20first%20statement%20since%20plane%20crash","caption":"Dale%20Earnhardt%20Jr.%20issues%20first%20statement%20since%20plane%20crash","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F19%2FDale_Earnhardt_Jr__issues_first_statemen_0_7602945_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F19%2FDale_Earnhardt_Jr__issues_first_statement_since__596257_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1660861619%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DaOieLWS3vlSYe5w6Goft2jfwyIQ","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fsports%2Fdale-earnhardt-jr-announces-return-to-racing-after-fiery-airplane-crash"}},"createDate":"Aug 19 2019 06:27PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJZY"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_425100510_424615532_144052",video:"596257",poster:"https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/19/Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__issues_first_statemen_0_7602945_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Dale%2520Earnhardt%2520Jr.%2520issues%2520first%2520statement%2520since%2520plane%2520crash",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/19/Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__issues_first_statement_since__596257_1800.mp4?Expires=1660861619&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=aOieLWS3vlSYe5w6Goft2jfwyIQ",eventLabel:"Dale%20Earnhardt%20Jr.%20issues%20first%20statement%20since%20plane%20crash-424615532",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fsports%2Fdale-earnhardt-jr-announces-return-to-racing-after-fiery-airplane-crash"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Posted Aug 22 2019 01:57PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 19 2019 06:27PM EDT src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/02/07/Getty_Dale%20Earnhardt%20Jr_020719_1549560723547.jpg_6737480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/02/07/Getty_Dale%20Earnhardt%20Jr_020719_1549560723547.jpg_6737480_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/02/07/Getty_Dale%20Earnhardt%20Jr_020719_1549560723547.jpg_6737480_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/02/07/Getty_Dale%20Earnhardt%20Jr_020719_1549560723547.jpg_6737480_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/02/07/Getty_Dale%20Earnhardt%20Jr_020719_1549560723547.jpg_6737480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425100510-388122542" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/02/07/Getty_Dale%20Earnhardt%20Jr_020719_1549560723547.jpg_6737480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/02/07/Getty_Dale%20Earnhardt%20Jr_020719_1549560723547.jpg_6737480_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/02/07/Getty_Dale%20Earnhardt%20Jr_020719_1549560723547.jpg_6737480_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/02/07/Getty_Dale%20Earnhardt%20Jr_020719_1549560723547.jpg_6737480_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/02/07/Getty_Dale%20Earnhardt%20Jr_020719_1549560723547.jpg_6737480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425100510" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>(FOX NEWS) - Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be getting back behind the wheel of a NASCAR car just two weeks after surviving a harrowing <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/report-plane-carrying-earnhardt-jr-wife-crashes-in-tennessee" target="_blank">airplane crash</a> with his wife Amy and their one-year-old daughter Isla.</p> <p>The 44-year-old driver retired from full-time racing in 2017 due to health concerns caused by a series of concussions, but still competes in a few races each year.</p> <p>Prior to the Aug. 15 crash landing in Elizabethton, Tenn., Earnhardt had already announced that he would compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington Speedway on Aug. 31, and on Wednesday tweeted that he still plans to take part, despite suffering lower back pains.</p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Yes. I plan on driving still. My lower back is bruised up real bad. Lots of swelling and I just need that to go down and the pain to chill out. I been treating the area every day solely to get well to race. I have a plan B but hope not to use it. <a href="https://t.co/O1J7jZU4kR">https://t.co/O1J7jZU4kR</a></p> — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) <a href="https://twitter.com/DaleJr/status/1164338992042717185?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 22, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p> </p> <p>Since Earnhardt also owns the team fielding the car, he said he has a backup plan to make sure it races even if things don’t work out for him.</p> <p>The Darlington Labor Day weekend event has a throwback theme, with all of the cars featuring retro paint jobs from NASCAR’s past. More Sports Stories initial X-ray comes back clear" data-articleId="425173022" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/Cam_Newton_injured_in_preseason_game__in_0_7612766_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/Cam_Newton_injured_in_preseason_game__in_0_7612766_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/Cam_Newton_injured_in_preseason_game__in_0_7612766_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/Cam_Newton_injured_in_preseason_game__in_0_7612766_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/Cam_Newton_injured_in_preseason_game__in_0_7612766_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton suffered an injury in his first night back on the field." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cam Newton injured in preseason game; initial X-ray comes back clear</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 08:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 10:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton suffered an injury in his first night back on the field. </p><p>Newton left the team's third preseason game against the Patriots in the first quarter with a left foot injury. He did not return to the game. Initial X-rays came back clean, according to the Panthers, but Newton is set to undergo further evaluation in Charlotte.</p><p>This was Newton's season debut, as he sat out the first two preseason games. He hasn't played on the field since Dec. 17, when the team shut him down for the last two games of the season because of shoulder fatigue that prevented him from throwing the ball downfield. He had arthroscopic surgery for the injury in January.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/steph-curry-howard-univ-team-up-to-offer-div-i-golf-program" title="Steph Curry, Howard University team up to offer Div. I golf program" data-articleId="424533832" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/19/Capture_1566231606316_7601964_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/19/Capture_1566231606316_7601964_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/19/Capture_1566231606316_7601964_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/19/Capture_1566231606316_7601964_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/19/Capture_1566231606316_7601964_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Charlotte native Stephen Curry is making a significant monetary contribution that will allow Howard University to start&nbsp;offering&nbsp;Division I men&#39;s and women&#39;s golf programs." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Steph Curry, Howard University team up to offer Div. I golf program</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 12:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 07:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Charlotte's native son Stephen Curry is continuing to express his love of the sport of golf in interesting ways. Curry participates in numerous charity golf tournaments, has played golf with President Barack Obama, and is now giving back to the sport.</p><p>In a joint announcement with Howard University, the three-time NBA champion is donating $1 million to help Howard start its first-ever Division I golf program. The announcement came on Monday on Howard's campus and is expected to begin competitive play in 2020.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/steph-curry-gives-howard-university-money-for-his-second-favorite-sport-golf" title="Steph Curry gives Howard University money for his second favorite sport: golf" data-articleId="424555221" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/19/steph%20speaking%20KTVUBCME01.mpg_07.33.29.20_1566230566217.png_7601963_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/19/steph%20speaking%20KTVUBCME01.mpg_07.33.29.20_1566230566217.png_7601963_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/19/steph%20speaking%20KTVUBCME01.mpg_07.33.29.20_1566230566217.png_7601963_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/19/steph%20speaking%20KTVUBCME01.mpg_07.33.29.20_1566230566217.png_7601963_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/19/steph%20speaking%20KTVUBCME01.mpg_07.33.29.20_1566230566217.png_7601963_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry on Monday announced he&rsquo;d be funding competitive men&rsquo;s and women&rsquo;s golf teams at Howard University to help the school compete in his second favorite sport. Aug. 19, 2019" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Steph Curry gives Howard University money for his second favorite sport: golf</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lisa Fernandez, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 11:58AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 12:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry on Monday announced he’d be funding competitive men’s and women’s golf teams at Howard University to help the school compete in his second favorite sport.</p><p>It’s believed to be the first time the predominantly Black school will have a Division I golf program – a historically white game -- in the university’s 152-year history. <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> (Courtesy of Barrhead News)" title="LucieFirstDayOfSchool_Banner_Courtesy of Barrhead News_1566607301600.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Frazzled girl's adorable back-to-school photo goes viral</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/north-carolina-golf-club-congratulates-god-and-lightning-bolt-for-almighty-hole-in-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/LightningGolf_Banner_EagleCreekGolfCourse_1566604210556_7613365_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The result of a lightning strike that hit the flagstick on the 7th hole at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Moyock, N.C. (Photo courtesy of Eagle Creek Golf Club)" title="LightningGolf_Banner_EagleCreekGolfCourse_1566604210556-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NC golf club congratulates God — and lightning bolt — for 'almighty hole in 1'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3575_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3575"></span> <div <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/gettyimages-121652862_1566676493837_7614705_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/gettyimages-121652862_1566676493837_7614705_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/gettyimages-121652862_1566676493837_7614705_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/gettyimages-121652862_1566676493837_7614705_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Silver&#x20;Screen&#x20;Collection&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Google pays tribute to Wizard of Oz with hidden surprise for film's 80th anniversary</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/court-idaho-must-give-transgender-inmate-gender-surgery" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Adree-Edmo-mugshot_1566673896364_7614498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Adree-Edmo-mugshot_1566673896364_7614498_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Adree-Edmo-mugshot_1566673896364_7614498_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Adree-Edmo-mugshot_1566673896364_7614498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Adree-Edmo-mugshot_1566673896364_7614498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;appeals&#x20;court&#x20;ruled&#x20;Friday&#x20;that&#x20;the&#x20;state&#x20;of&#x20;Idaho&#x20;must&#x20;pay&#x20;for&#x20;inmate&#x20;Adree&#x20;Edmo&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;sex&#x20;reassignment&#x20;surgery&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Idaho&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Corrections&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Court: Idaho must give transgender inmate gender surgery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/jimmy-carter-returns-to-build-homes-for-habitat-for-humanity-after-hip-surgery" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/GETTY%20jimmy%20carter_1566669869232.png_7614518_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/GETTY%20jimmy%20carter_1566669869232.png_7614518_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/GETTY%20jimmy%20carter_1566669869232.png_7614518_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/GETTY%20jimmy%20carter_1566669869232.png_7614518_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/GETTY%20jimmy%20carter_1566669869232.png_7614518_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jimmy Carter returns to build homes for Habitat for Humanity after hip surgery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/disney-legends-honor-prompts-robert-downey-jr-to-tell-pot-story" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/GettyImages-1169799878_1566662353121_7614466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/GettyImages-1169799878_1566662353121_7614466_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/GettyImages-1169799878_1566662353121_7614466_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/GettyImages-1169799878_1566662353121_7614466_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/GettyImages-1169799878_1566662353121_7614466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Disney Legends honor prompts Robert Downey Jr. to tell pot story</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/metal-detectors-now-at-clover-high-school-football-stadium" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/Metal_detectors_greet_Clover_high_school_0_7613942_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/Metal_detectors_greet_Clover_high_school_0_7613942_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/Metal_detectors_greet_Clover_high_school_0_7613942_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, <!-- end: STORY LIST --> 