CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) -- Despite offseason shoulder surgery, Cam Newton will throw on Tuesday as minicamp is set to open for the Panthers, according to the Panthers website.

"This is all part of the rehab process," said Ryan Vermillion, Panthers head athletic trainer.

"Cam has worked extremely hard this offseason with his rehabilitation and his preparation."

The Panthers franchise QB will throw during all quarterback drills but it remains unclear when Newton will start involvement in team drills.

Underlying questions remained at the end of the season and new team owner David Tepper said he was not opposed to sitting Cam Newton the entire season, but the news of Newton throwing is more hopeful that won't happen.

"Cam's confidence level is up because he is pain free," said Vermillion. "This is one more step in our process as we get him ready for 2019."

