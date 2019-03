- Zion Williamson, a South Carolina native and Duke basketball player was named Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year for the Atlantic Coast Conference on Monday.

The six foot seven inch tall player from Spartanburg has had a strong defensive presence on the court, ranking fourth in the ACC in blocked shots with 1.85 per game. He also ranks third among ACC players in total points scored with an average of 21.6 points per game.

Out of the 70 votes, Williamson recieved 49 of the votes despite being sidelined since suffering a knee injury in the opening minute of Duke’s home game versus North Carolina on February 20.

Williamson received 47 votes for ACC Rookie of the Year, followed by Duke freshman RJ Barrett with 21 and North Carolina’s Coby White with two.