Free Showcase Gives Seniors a Second Chance to Impress

- The Carolinas Senior Football Showcase is a FREE one day, non-profit event presented by Charles Arbuckle (former UCLA Tight End & NFL Veteran) and Blazing 7 on 7 for high school seniors (all positions except kickers and punters) to display their skills to Division II, III, and NAIA football programs. It is our belief that the opportunity of playing college football while earning a college degree has a profound effect on changing young peoples' lives.

It's taking place Saturday, March 3rd at Charlotte Latin school. For information on how to sign up visit:

http://carolinasfootballshowcase.com/