- March Madness is coming to Boiling Springs, North Carolina.

Gardner Webb defeated Radford 76-65 Sunday to capture the Big South Tournament Championship and with it an automatic bid to the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

Gardner Webb traveled from Boiling Springs to Virginia to face the No. 2 seed on its home floor. The Bulldogs were seeded 4th. Senior DJ Laster went 14-17 from field goal range and led the squad with 32 points.

Radford was led by 17 points from Donald Hicks.

Selection Sunday will take place a week from today when the Bulldogs will find out who they'll be facing and what seed they'll be.