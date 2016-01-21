< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="421362851" data-article-version="1.0">Is the end near for Bank of America Stadium?</h1>
</header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="421362851" data-article-version="1.0">Is the end near for Bank of America Stadium?</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-421362851" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Is the end near for Bank of America Stadium?&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/is-the-end-near-for-bank-of-america-stadium-" data-title="Is the end near for Bank of America Stadium?" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/is-the-end-near-for-bank-of-america-stadium-" addthis:title="Is the end near for Bank of America Stadium?"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421362851.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-421362851");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-421362851-78966137"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/01/21/bank%20of%20america%20stadium_1453428023710_742622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/01/21/bank%20of%20america%20stadium_1453428023710_742622_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/01/21/bank%20of%20america%20stadium_1453428023710_742622_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/01/21/bank%20of%20america%20stadium_1453428023710_742622_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/01/21/bank%20of%20america%20stadium_1453428023710_742622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421362851-78966137" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/01/21/bank%20of%20america%20stadium_1453428023710_742622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/01/21/bank%20of%20america%20stadium_1453428023710_742622_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/01/21/bank%20of%20america%20stadium_1453428023710_742622_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/01/21/bank%20of%20america%20stadium_1453428023710_742622_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/01/21/bank%20of%20america%20stadium_1453428023710_742622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:jesse.ullmann@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/is-the-end-near-for-bank-of-america-stadium-">Jesse Ullmann, FOX 46 <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By Jesse Ullmann, FOX 46 Charlotte</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 01:56PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 07:37PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper made some significant comments to the media on Wednesday regarding the growth of uptown Charlotte and breaking ground on a new stadium, preferably in Charlotte within the next ten years, he said.</p><p>At training camp on Wednesday in Spartanburg, Tepper touched on a variety of topics.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/new-partnership-looks-to-make-parking-for-panthers-games-a-little-easier">PANTHERS PARKING JUST GOT A LOT EASIER</a></p><p>"Charlotte should be the sports and entertainment capital of the Carolinas." he proclaimed surrounded by reporters at Wofford College. "It's in the center of the Carolinas, it's untapped territory."</p><p>Tepper said building a new stadium would be a part of that. A retractable roof would add to the stadium's allure to host a wide variety of events including concerts and potentially bringing an MLS team to Charlotte.</p><p>"It's gonna be with the city. We can't do stuff by ourselves. It's hard. You have to change zoning and other stuff."</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">🚨🚨🚨David Tepper says he wants to build the new stadium in Charlotte. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KeepPounding?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KeepPounding</a> <a href="https://t.co/lAQnwheZNB">pic.twitter.com/lAQnwheZNB</a></p> — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX46) <a href="https://twitter.com/WillKunkelFOX46/status/1156591533489102848?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 31, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p> </p><p>He touched on college basketball and the NCAA Tournament.</p><p>"How the heck can you not have a Final Four in North Carolina when Indianapolis has one every year?"</p><p>As for the Panthers franchise, NFL revenue stream is split among the 32 teams. Revenue can be defined as parking, stadium merchandise, concessions, and ticket purchases. A big theme with new sports stadiums is luxury suites, which revenue does not have to be shared with the NFL and the Panthers could keep. If a new stadium is built, expect luxury suites to play a prominent role.</p><p>In 2013 <a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/kurtbadenhausen/2013/08/14/nfl-stadiums-by-the-numbers/#5a11de455543">Forbes reported</a> the Redskins, Giants, and Cowboys each generated at least $75 million in revenue from luxury suites and that number is sure to have significantly increased since then.</p><p>Each of the 32 NFL teams received nearly $9 Billion at the end of last season, according to <a href="https://www.actionnetwork.com/nfl/nfl-2018-19-revenue">Darren Rovell of The Action Network</a>.</p><p>Tepper also alluded to using tax money to help build a new stadium. Considering Tepper is the richest owner in the NFL, taxpayers and North Carolinians may have a problem with that.</p><p>Personal Seat Licenses, also known as PSL's, is another way for teams to generate significant revenue that does not get shared with the league. For example, the PSL for one nose bleed seat at the top of the new MetLife Stadium in the Meadowlands was $2,000. You do the math. Imagine what the PSL was for a front row seat, and that's before you're even allowed to buy the season ticket.</p><p>Bank of America Stadium seats 75,000 and was built in 1996 at a cost of $248 million.</p><p>In contrast, the new state-of-the-art Atlanta Falcons football stadium cost $1.6 billion, paid for in part by tax money.</p><p>The Falcons have become a model franchise recently for big events. Since its inception two years ago, Mercedes-Benz Stadium has hosted the NCAA Football National Championship, the 2016 Super Bowl, and will host the 2020 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four.</p><p>Bank of America Stadium currently has close to 160 luxury suites with an average cost of $25,000 pre game, which would equate to $4 million per game. The Panthers have 8 home games this fall.</p><p>Adding a second level of luxury suites would double that revenue to almost $70 million annually and that would just be profits solely from the luxury suites alone. Not bad.</p><p>It's also easy to understand why the NFL wants to expand the season from 16 games to 18.</p><p><em>FOX 46 will be covering training camp and 11 Panthers games can be seen this season including the season opener against Todd Gurley, Jared Goff, and the LA Rams on September 8th, on your home for Panthers football, FOX 46 Charlotte - WJZY.</em></p><p><strong>RELATED</strong></p><ul> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/what-we-saw-on-day-one-of-panthers-training-camp">What we saw on Day 1 of training camp</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/panthers-eric-reid-vows-to-continue-kneeling-during-the-national-anthem">Panthers' Eric Reid vows to continue kneeling</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/super-bowl-champ-roman-harper-set-to-join-fox-46-pregame-show">Super Bowl champ Harper joins FOX 46 Pregame Show</a></strong></li> </ul> </div> </section> <div <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Sports Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/01/ohmxl6cx65uyzqmqglas_1564693900791_7566601_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/01/ohmxl6cx65uyzqmqglas_1564693900791_7566601_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/01/ohmxl6cx65uyzqmqglas_1564693900791_7566601_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/01/ohmxl6cx65uyzqmqglas_1564693900791_7566601_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/01/ohmxl6cx65uyzqmqglas_1564693900791_7566601_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>U.S. Women's Soccer team is coming to Charlotte</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 05:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The World Cup champion U.S. women's soccer team is coming to Charlotte and will play a match at Bank of America Stadium.</p><p>The national team will play an exhibition match at Bank of America Stadium against Korea Republic on October 3 as part of their national victory tour, the Carolina Panthers announced.</p><p>The match time is slated for 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on FS1.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/after-leading-team-to-historic-world-cup-win-jill-ellis-is-stepping-down-as-head-coach-of-uswnt" title="After leading team to historic World Cup win, Jill Ellis is stepping down as head coach of USWNT" data-articleId="421162828" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/Jill_Ellis_is_stepping_down_as_head_coac_0_7560182_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/Jill_Ellis_is_stepping_down_as_head_coac_0_7560182_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/Jill_Ellis_is_stepping_down_as_head_coac_0_7560182_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/Jill_Ellis_is_stepping_down_as_head_coac_0_7560182_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/Jill_Ellis_is_stepping_down_as_head_coac_0_7560182_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The U.S. Soccer Federation announced Tuesday that Jill Ellis will be stepping down from her role as head coach of the Women's National Team this October." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>After leading team to historic World Cup win, Jill Ellis is stepping down as head coach of USWNT</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 03:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 05:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After leading the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team to historic back-to-back FIFA Women’s World Cup titles and earning a new record for number of games as head coach of the national team (127 matches, to be exact), Jill Ellis will be stepping down from her role as head coach following the completion of the Victory Tour in October, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced Tuesday.</p><p>“The opportunity to coach this team and work with these amazing women has been the honor of a lifetime,” Ellis said. “I want to thank and praise them for their commitment and passion to not only win championships but also raise the profile of this sport globally while being an inspiration to those who will follow them.”</p><p>The U.S. Soccer Federation paid tribute to Ellis and her legacy in a poignant video posted to their Twitter account Tuesday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/zion-s-latest-deal-involves-nba-2k-video-game-maker" title="Zion's latest deal involves NBA 2K video game maker" data-articleId="421130879" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/30/IMG_2215_1564512569601_7560098_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/30/IMG_2215_1564512569601_7560098_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/30/IMG_2215_1564512569601_7560098_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/30/IMG_2215_1564512569601_7560098_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/30/IMG_2215_1564512569601_7560098_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Zion Williamson has signed with 2K, he and the video-game giant announced Tuesday, and the former Duke standout will make his video-game debut in NBA 2K20 when it launches on Sept. 6." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">Tim Reynolds, Associated Press </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 02:51PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 04:42PM EDT</span></p>
</div> (Photo Credit: Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc.)" title="cookie thumb_1564793826511.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Check your pantry: Entenmann's Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies recalled</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-walks-into-animal-shelter-asking-for-2-dogs-with-the-most-special-needs-then-adopts-them"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/20190802_104507%20THUMB_1564790121651.jpg_7569577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A woman adopted two dogs, Sam (R) and Brutus, after walking through a North Carolina humane society’s front doors and saying, “which two dogs have been here the longest, with the most special needs?” (Photo Courtesy: Asheville Humane Society)" 