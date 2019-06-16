< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412951151-412951116"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/Untitled-2_1560697459320_7403292_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/Untitled-2_1560697459320_7403292_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/Untitled-2_1560697459320_7403292_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/Untitled-2_1560697459320_7403292_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/Untitled-2_1560697459320_7403292_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Live coverage of the US Open from Pebble Beach continues at 2 p.m. on FOX 46 Charlotte - WJZY." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Live coverage of the US Open from Pebble Beach continues at 2 p.m. on FOX 46 Charlotte - WJZY.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412951151-412951116" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/Untitled-2_1560697459320_7403292_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/Untitled-2_1560697459320_7403292_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/Untitled-2_1560697459320_7403292_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/Untitled-2_1560697459320_7403292_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/Untitled-2_1560697459320_7403292_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Live coverage of the US Open from Pebble Beach continues at 2 p.m. on FOX 46 Charlotte - WJZY." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Live coverage of the US Open from Pebble Beach continues at 2 p.m. on FOX 46 Charlotte - WJZY.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 11:05AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 01:17PM EDT</span></p> (AP) — Gary Woodland hit a shank and a chunk and both times made par, and he made a birdie from a deep divot in the fairway. Such moments, even on a Saturday, can go a long way toward winning a U.S. Open.</p><p>Even better for Woodland was a 2-under 69 — and just two bogeys over 54 holes at Pebble Beach — for a one-shot lead over Justin Rose.</p><p><a href="https://www.foxsports.com/watch/1000417">WATCH LIVE</a></p><p>“I worked for this my whole life,” Woodland said. “I know what it takes to win. And my game is in a great spot. I’m at a beautiful golf course. I came here to win, and that’s what we’re going out to do tomorrow.”</p><p>He’s not alone in that thinking.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">"Still gave myself a chance for tomorrow, which is positive,” said Woods who will tee off Sunday at 11:56 a.m. PST. - TGR<a href="https://t.co/IpmEt5zd2v">https://t.co/IpmEt5zd2v</a></p>— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) <a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods/status/1140091995161018368?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 16, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p> </p><p>Rose was right where he wanted to be after working more short-game magic from bunkers and thick grass and awkward spots around greens that were getting a little firmer and faster, even under another day of thick marine layer that has blanketed the Monterey Peninsula all week. He has 34 one-putt greens through 54 holes, the last one an up-and-down from the bunker for birdie on the par-5 18th for a 68 that put him in the final group.</p><p>“One back gives me the freedom to feel like I’ve got everything to gain, nothing to lose,” said Rose, the 2013 U.S. Open champion at Merion. “I’m not chasing, really. I’m so close to Gary that I have to go out and play my game tomorrow.”</p><p>Brooks Koepka thinks he can win because no one has been winning majors like him in the last two years. He played bogey-free for a 68, settling for par when he made a bold attempt to slash a fairway metal around a cypress on the 18th hole. Four shots behind is close enough for Koepka to have a shot at a record that has stood for 114 years as he tries to join Willie Anderson with a third straight U.S. Open title.</p><p>“I feel as confident as ever right now,” said Koepka, words that carry a little more weight from a guy who has won four of his last eight majors.</p><p>Standing in the way of all of them is Pebble Beach, a strong enough test that has been missing strong wind, its best defense.</p><p>The final hour of the third round gave a glimpse of possibilities, how fortunes can change quickly.</p><p>Woodland twice looked as though he were about to lose two shots or more of his lead until chipping in from 35 feet on the par-3 12th hole, and holing a par putt from just over 40 feet on the par-5 14th.</p><p>“I’m excited to be where I’m at right now,” Woodland said.</p><p>He was at 11-under 202 and with hardly any margin for error against Rose.</p><p>Koepka had some theatrics of his own, misjudging a lie in the rough so deep he could barely see the golf ball left of the 15th green. It sailed long into the first cut, some 35 feet away, and he holed the putt for par to keep a clean card.</p><p>He was part of a group four shots back that included Louis Oosthuizen, who birdied three of his last four holes to salvage a 70; and Chez Reavie, who made his share of long par putts for a 68.</p><p>Koepka won at Erin Hills in 2017 with his power and at Shinnecock Hills last year with his clutch putting. He might need a little of both to make up a four-shot deficit at Pebble Beach, though he brings the most recent experience handling the pressure of a final round in a major. He is going for his fifth major title in his last nine tries, a stretch not seen since Tiger Woods at his peak.</p><p>“I just enjoy the pressure,” Koepka said. “I enjoy having to hit a good golf shot, making a putt when the pressure is on. If you’re within three on the back nine, anything can happen. Hang around all day and see what happens.”</p><p>Curtis Strange, the last player with a shot at three straight U.S. Opens, also shot 68 in the third round in 1990 and got within two shots, only to fade with a 75 on the final day.</p><p>Rory McIlroy didn’t get enough out of how well he hit the ball and had to settle for a 70, leaving him five shots behind.</p><p>As for Woods, he joined a list of big names that went the wrong direction. Woods had a 71 and was 11 shots behind. Dustin Johnson also had a 71 and was nine back. Phil Mickelson saw his career Grand Slam hopes vanish at sea when he hit driver in the Pacific on the 18th hole and made triple bogey for a 75.</p><p>Woodland, who led by two to start the third round, stretched it to as many as four shots when Rose shanked a bunker shot from in front of the par-3 fifth green, and Woodland followed with a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-5 sixth.</p><p>That ended with a two-shot swing on the tough eighth hole, where Rose birdied from 10 feet and Woodland took three putts from the back of the green, ending his amazing streak of 34 straight holes without a bogey.</p><p>And then came his biggest two shots, both for par.</p><p>Woodland thought his tee shot on the 12th was pure, even twirling his club as it descended. It came up short and in a nasty in the wispy, shin-high grass. Gripping the club at the shaft, he shanked it to the right into light rough. With Rose inside 10 feet for birdie, it looked like a two-shot swing at the very least.</p><p>And then Woodland holed it, slamming his fist, a rare show of emotion for one of golf’s coolest customers.</p><p>“I was trying to avoid the big number,” Woodland said. “Take your medicine and move on. Nice that it went in.”</p><p>Ditto for the par-5 14th, where he got out of position off the tee. The thick grass right of the fairway grabbed his club and sent his second shot into more rough so deep that he can to play short of the green. Then, he hit his wedge too short and was lucky it stayed on the top shelf instead of rolling back to the fairway.</p><p>From there, he smiled when his 40-foot par putt went into the center of the cup.</p><p>Woodland, who played a year of college basketball and was part of a traveling baseball team in high school, has learned to control his emotions in golf. Adrenaline works better when he’s on a fast break, not when he’s chipping in.</p><p>Emotions could be big tomorrow for all of them, especially on Father’s Day. Woodland’s son is about to turn 2. More Sports Stories

USWNT clinches spot in knockout rounds with 3-0 win over Chile

By FOX4News.com Staff

Posted Jun 16 2019 01:53PM EDT
Updated Jun 16 2019 01:58PM EDT

The U.S. Women's National Team has advanced to the knockout rounds of the 2019 Women's World Cup following their 3-0 win over Chile.

The U.S. will play Sweden on Thursday to determine who will top Group F. Both teams currently have six points after two games.

Sunday's scoreline wasn't as lopsided for the Americans as their first group game against Thailand, but they controlled the game and never relinquished the lead after Carli Lloyd put them up 1-0 in the 11th minute. data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616worldcup_1560705771536_7403467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616worldcup_1560705771536_7403467_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616worldcup_1560705771536_7403467_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616worldcup_1560705771536_7403467_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616worldcup_1560705771536_7403467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PARIS, FRANCE: Julie Ertz&nbsp;celebrates with teammates after scoring her team&#39;s second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women&#39;s World Cup France group F match between USA and Chile at Parc des Princes on June 16, 2019&nbsp;(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. USWNT clinches spot in knockout rounds with 3-0 win over Chile

By FOX4News.com Staff

Posted Jun 16 2019 01:53PM EDT
Updated Jun 16 2019 01:58PM EDT

The U.S. Women's National Team has advanced to the knockout rounds of the 2019 Women's World Cup following their 3-0 win over Chile.

The U.S. will play Sweden on Thursday to determine who will top Group F. Both teams currently have six points after two games.

Sunday's scoreline wasn't as lopsided for the Americans as their first group game against Thailand, but they controlled the game and never relinquished the lead after Carli Lloyd put them up 1-0 in the 11th minute. Both teams currently have six points after two games.</p><p>Sunday's scoreline wasn't as lopsided for the Americans as their first group game against Thailand, but they controlled the game and never relinquished the lead after Carli Lloyd put them up 1-0 in the 11th minute.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/world-cup/uswnt-looks-to-continue-strong-start-to-world-cup-campaign" title="WATCH LIVE: USWNT leads Chile on FOX 46 Charlotte - WJZY" data-articleId="412878111" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/15/0615worldcup_1560627774777_7402109_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/15/0615worldcup_1560627774777_7402109_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/15/0615worldcup_1560627774777_7402109_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/15/0615worldcup_1560627774777_7402109_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/15/0615worldcup_1560627774777_7402109_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Lindsey Horan of the USA runs with the ball during the 2019 FIFA Women&#39;s World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. WATCH LIVE: USWNT leads Chile on FOX 46 Charlotte - WJZY

By FOX4News.com Staff

Posted Jun 15 2019 04:09PM EDT
Updated Jun 16 2019 12:41PM EDT

PARIS (AP) - The United States gets back on the field at the Women's World Cup on Sunday, just as the uproar following its opening 13-0 win is quieting down.

Criticized for both running up the score against Thailand and celebrating each of its record-breaking 13 goals, the Americans have dismissed the scrutiny and focused only on their bid to win a fourth World Cup title. The next challenge is against Chile in a Group F match at Parc des Princes.

A win for the U.S. would move the squad into the round of 16, and Chile understands the challenge it is facing against the top team in the world. The next challenge is against Chile in a Group F match at Parc des Princes.</p><p>A win for the U.S. would move the squad into the round of 16, and Chile understands the challenge it is facing against the top team in the world.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/us-open-coverage-continues-on-fox-46-wjzy" title="Tiger struggles; Live coverage of the US Open continues Saturday on FOX 46" data-articleId="412853142" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/14/Tiger%20Woods_1555267224337.jpg_7108216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/14/Tiger%20Woods_1555267224337.jpg_7108216_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/14/Tiger%20Woods_1555267224337.jpg_7108216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/14/Tiger%20Woods_1555267224337.jpg_7108216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/14/Tiger%20Woods_1555267224337.jpg_7108216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Tiger Woods of the United States plays a shot from the 12th tee during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. Tiger struggles; Live coverage of the US Open continues Saturday on FOX 46

By Tim Dahlberg, Associated Press

Posted Jun 15 2019 11:20AM EDT
Updated Jun 15 2019 03:11PM EDT

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The crowd lining the ninth hole some 100 yards short of the seaside green at Pebble Beach couldn't have been more pumped as Tiger Woods blasted out of a fairway bunker and his ball came to rest in the rough just in front of them.

WATCH LIVE

No matter that Woods would have a difficult — and ultimately unsuccessful — task of trying to save par on his last hole of the day. This was their chance to see greatness up close, with the only downside being they weren't supposed to use their cellphones to record the moment at hand. (AP) — The crowd lining the ninth hole some 100 yards short of the seaside green at Pebble Beach couldn’t have been more pumped as Tiger Woods blasted out of a fairway bunker and his ball came to rest in the rough just in front of them.</p><p>WATCH LIVE</p><p>No matter that Woods would have a difficult — and ultimately unsuccessful — task of trying to save par on his last hole of the day. id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/woman-and-child-die-in-suspected-arson-house-fire-suspect-arrested" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/Untitled-1_1560705717054_7403466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/Untitled-1_1560705717054_7403466_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/Untitled-1_1560705717054_7403466_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/Untitled-1_1560705717054_7403466_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/Untitled-1_1560705717054_7403466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Cynthia&#x20;Ledford&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Woman and child die in suspected arson house fire; ex-husband arrested</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/gunshot-victim-in-east-charlotte-has-life-threatening-injuries" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_83_CP__1560701581871.jpg_7403361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_83_CP__1560701581871.jpg_7403361_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_83_CP__1560701581871.jpg_7403361_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_83_CP__1560701581871.jpg_7403361_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_83_CP__1560701581871.jpg_7403361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police&#x20;are&#x20;investigating&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;gunshot&#x20;victim&#x20;was&#x20;found&#x20;in&#x20;east&#x20;Charlotte&#x20;suffering&#x20;life&#x20;threatening&#x20;injuries&#x20;on&#x20;Sunday&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gunshot victim in east Charlotte has life threatening injuries</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/estranged-wife-shoots-ex-in-waxhaw-no-charges-filed-yet" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/image%20_OP_37_CP_.png_1560700498106.jpg_7403538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/image%20_OP_37_CP_.png_1560700498106.jpg_7403538_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/image%20_OP_37_CP_.png_1560700498106.jpg_7403538_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/image%20_OP_37_CP_.png_1560700498106.jpg_7403538_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/image%20_OP_37_CP_.png_1560700498106.jpg_7403538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;man&#x20;in&#x20;Waxhaw&#x20;was&#x20;shot&#x20;by&#x20;his&#x20;estranged&#x20;wife&#x20;on&#x20;Sunday&#x2c;&#x20;police&#x20;say&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Estranged wife shoots Ex in Waxhaw; no charges filed yet</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/machete-wielding-boy-thwarts-off-would-be-burglar" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/Hall%2C%20Jataveon_1560698957800.jpg_7403506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/Hall%2C%20Jataveon_1560698957800.jpg_7403506_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/Hall%2C%20Jataveon_1560698957800.jpg_7403506_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/Hall%2C%20Jataveon_1560698957800.jpg_7403506_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/Hall%2C%20Jataveon_1560698957800.jpg_7403506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jataveon&#x20;Hall&#x20;is&#x20;facing&#x20;multiple&#x20;charges&#x20;after&#x20;breaking&#x20;in&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;home&#x20;to&#x20;steal&#x20;items&#x20;in&#x20;Mebane&#x2c;&#x20;police&#x20;say&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Orange&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Machete-wielding boy thwarts off would-be burglar in Mebane</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/live-coverage-of-the-us-open-from-pebble-beach-continues-at-2-pm-sunday-on-fox-46-charlotte-wjzy" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/Untitled-2_1560697459320_7403292_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/Untitled-2_1560697459320_7403292_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/Untitled-2_1560697459320_7403292_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/Untitled-2_1560697459320_7403292_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/Untitled-2_1560697459320_7403292_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Live&#x20;coverage&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;US&#x20;Open&#x20;from&#x20;Pebble&#x20;Beach&#x20;continues&#x20;at&#x20;2&#x20;p&#x2e;m&#x2e;&#x20;on&#x20;FOX&#x20;46&#x20;Charlotte&#x20;-&#x20;WJZY&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 pm: Live coverage from Pebble Beach at 2 p.m. on FOX 46 Charlotte</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3988_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3988"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> 