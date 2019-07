- World cup champion Megan Rapinoe will headline a star-studded cast at Charlotte’s House of Soccer this Saturday, July 20.

Hosted by Relevent Sports Group, House of Soccer at Romare Bearden Park will be a premium, high-touch experience bringing together the community, athletes, clubs, and artists to live and breathe soccer and the culture that surrounds it.

Joining the weekend’s events on Friday, July 19, are Carolina Courage Teammates and World Cup Champions Crystal Dunn (2019) and Heather O’Reilly (2015).

Across the two-days, additional local star power will be on hand including Charlotte Hornets Marvin Williams and Cody Zeller, as well as UNC alum and famous freestylers Indi and Skye Cowie. Each day’s festivities will be capped with a free concert with Grits and Biscuits and Walker Hayes.

Charlotte is the only city this summer to host a House of Soccer, and the event kicks off the historic deal between Bank of America Stadium and RSG to bring the International Champions Cup to Charlotte for the next five years. This marks the first long-term deal between RSG and a host city, highlighting Charlotte’s commitment to bringing major soccer events to the Queen City.

Rapinoe will be hosting a skills training session with The Creative Player Foundation Saturday afternoon and throwing the ceremonial coin toss ahead of the match.