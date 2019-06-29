< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Megan Rapinoe to headline star-studded cast at Charlotte's House of Soccer Megan Rapinoe to headline star-studded cast at Charlotte's House of Soccer addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/megan-rapinoe-to-headline-star-studded-cast-at-charlotte-s-house-of-soccer" addthis:title="Megan Rapinoe to headline star-studded cast at Charlotte's House of Soccer"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418440710.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418440710");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418440710-415428263"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/29/rapinoe%20cropped_1561811066690.jpg_7456386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/29/rapinoe%20cropped_1561811066690.jpg_7456386_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/29/rapinoe%20cropped_1561811066690.jpg_7456386_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/29/rapinoe%20cropped_1561811066690.jpg_7456386_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/29/rapinoe%20cropped_1561811066690.jpg_7456386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="USWNST Co-captain Megan Rapinoe accepted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez&#39;s invite to the U.S. Capitol after Team USA&#39;s victory Friday over France in the World Cup.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>USWNST Co-captain Megan Rapinoe accepted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's invite to the U.S. Capitol after Team USA's victory Friday over France in the World Cup. </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418440710-415428263" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/29/rapinoe%20cropped_1561811066690.jpg_7456386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/29/rapinoe%20cropped_1561811066690.jpg_7456386_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/29/rapinoe%20cropped_1561811066690.jpg_7456386_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/29/rapinoe%20cropped_1561811066690.jpg_7456386_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/29/rapinoe%20cropped_1561811066690.jpg_7456386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="USWNST Co-captain Megan Rapinoe accepted Rep. USWNST Co-captain Megan Rapinoe accepted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's invite to the U.S. Capitol after Team USA's victory Friday over France in the World Cup. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - World cup champion Megan Rapinoe will headline a star-studded cast at Charlotte’s House of Soccer this Saturday, July 20. </p><p>Hosted by Relevent Sports Group, <em>House of Soccer at Romare Bearden Park</em> will be a premium, high-touch experience bringing together the community, athletes, clubs, and artists to live and breathe soccer and the culture that surrounds it.</p><p>Joining the weekend’s events on Friday, July 19, are Carolina Courage Teammates and World Cup Champions Crystal Dunn (2019) and Heather O’Reilly (2015).</p><p>Across the two-days, additional local star power will be on hand including Charlotte Hornets Marvin Williams and Cody Zeller, as well as UNC alum and famous freestylers Indi and Skye Cowie. Each day’s festivities will be capped with a free concert with Grits and Biscuits and Walker Hayes. </p><p>Charlotte is the only city this summer to host a <em>House of Soccer</em>, and the event kicks off the historic deal between Bank of America Stadium and RSG to bring the International Champions Cup to Charlotte for the next five years. More Sports Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX_world%20cup%20parade_071419_1563134270949.png_7522289_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX_world%20cup%20parade_071419_1563134270949.png_7522289_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX_world%20cup%20parade_071419_1563134270949.png_7522289_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX_world%20cup%20parade_071419_1563134270949.png_7522289_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX_world%20cup%20parade_071419_1563134270949.png_7522289_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Secret brand deodorant donates $529,000 to US women's soccer team</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 03:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 09:15AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Procter & Gamble, a sponsor of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team, is now supporting its members' fight for equal pay.</p><p>The company, which supports U.S. soccer through its Secret deodorant brand, says it will donate $529,000 - $23,000 for each of the 23 players on the U.S. team that won the World Cup earlier this month - to help close the pay gap. The sponsor took out a full-page ad printed in The New York Times on Sunday urging the U.S. Soccer Federation to "be on the right side of history."</p><p>"Let's take this moment of celebration to propel women's sports forward," Secret says in the ad. "We urge the US Soccer Federation to be a beacon of strength and end gender pay inequality once and for all."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/young-bowlers-prepare-for-junior-gold-championship" title="Young bowlers prepare for Junior Gold Championship" data-articleId="417693085" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Young_bowlers_prepare_for_Junior_Gold_Ch_0_7517238_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Young_bowlers_prepare_for_Junior_Gold_Ch_0_7517238_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Young_bowlers_prepare_for_Junior_Gold_Ch_0_7517238_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Young_bowlers_prepare_for_Junior_Gold_Ch_0_7517238_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Young_bowlers_prepare_for_Junior_Gold_Ch_0_7517238_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One frame at a time, bowlers from around the nation are gearing up for the biggest youth bowling tournament in America: The Junior Gold Championships." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Young bowlers prepare for Junior Gold Championship</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Josh Sims, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 12:04AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 12:53AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One frame at a time, bowlers from around the nation are gearing up for the biggest youth bowling tournament in America: The Junior Gold Championships.</p><p>"If you think about the NFL, we have the Super Bowl for that. This is their Super Bowl," said Matt Sutphin, Textile Lanes youth coach.</p><p>More than 4,700 participants—a record number--ages 12-20, will head to Detroit this weekend for the annual event. More than 150 of them will come from North Carolina.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/world-cup-champions-nyc-celebrations" title="World Cup champions and fans celebrate in New York" data-articleId="417234132" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/USWNT_celebrates_World_Cup_win_with_fans_0_7509775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/USWNT_celebrates_World_Cup_win_with_fans_0_7509775_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/USWNT_celebrates_World_Cup_win_with_fans_0_7509775_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/USWNT_celebrates_World_Cup_win_with_fans_0_7509775_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/USWNT_celebrates_World_Cup_win_with_fans_0_7509775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The United States women's national soccer team celebrated their recent World Cup victory with their fans on Wednesday with a ticker-tape parade in New York City" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>World Cup champions and fans celebrate in New York</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span>, <span class="author">STACEY DELIKAT </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 06:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 09:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Members of the U.S. women's soccer team waved from floats as fans cheered during a victory parade up the Canyon of Heroes in Lower Manhattan Wednesday.</p><p>'Ticker-tape' - named for the long strands of ticker tape that used to be showered down from office buildings, but has since been replaced with paper confetti-- rained down on the FIFA Women's World Cup champions.</p><p>Co-captain Megan Rapinoe and her teammates shared a float with Mayor Bill de Blasio and U.S. Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro. More Sports Stories Featured Videos class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Simplified Stovetop Recipe and Process for White Zombie Belgian-Style White Ale</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/watch-man-catches-monster-flathead-catfish-on-lake-wylie"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Matthew%20Goodale_Massive%20catfish%20catch_071619_1563276595129.jpg_7525377_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Video: Matthew Goodale (AKA Carolina Cat Daddy) " title="Matthew Goodale_Massive catfish catch_071619_1563276595129.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Watch: Man catches 'monster' flathead catfish on Lake Wylie</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/witnesses-dispute-police-account-of-chase-that-led-to-fatal-crash-in-gaston-county"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/gaston%20co_1563250669320.jpg_7525244_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="gaston co_1563250669320.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Witnesses dispute police account of chase that led to fatal crash in Gaston County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/bill-giving-soldiers-right-to-sue-for-medical-malpractice-passes-house"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/15/feres%20doctrine2_1563248818662.jpg_7525197_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="feres doctrine2_1563248818662.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bill giving soldiers right to sue for medical malpractice passes House</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Image%20from%20iOS%20-%202019-07-16T115555.495_1563293251078.jpg_7526127_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Image%20from%20iOS%20-%202019-07-16T115555.495_1563293251078.jpg_7526127_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Image%20from%20iOS%20-%202019-07-16T115555.495_1563293251078.jpg_7526127_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Image%20from%20iOS%20-%202019-07-16T115555.495_1563293251078.jpg_7526127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;Steele&#x20;Creek&#x20;hit-and-run&#x20;victim&#x20;was&#x20;taken&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;hospital&#x20;with&#x20;serious&#x20;injuries&#x20;on&#x20;Tuesday&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>2-year-old child seriously injured in hit-and-run in Steele Creek</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/taylorsville-teen-arrested-for-stabbing-after-altercation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Untitled-1_1563290211459_7526050_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Untitled-1_1563290211459_7526050_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Untitled-1_1563290211459_7526050_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Untitled-1_1563290211459_7526050_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Untitled-1_1563290211459_7526050_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;teen&#x20;has&#x20;been&#x20;arrested&#x20;for&#x20;stabbing&#x20;another&#x20;man&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;fight&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Taylorsville&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;home&#x20;on&#x20;Monday&#x2c;&#x20;police&#x20;say&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Alexander&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Taylorsville teen arrested for stabbing after altercation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/-5k-reward-offered-after-dead-pit-bull-with-fight-injuries-found-dumped-in-rock-hill" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/06/22/GETTY%20pit%20bull%20generic%20640x360_1529694918043.jpg_5691629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/06/22/GETTY%20pit%20bull%20generic%20640x360_1529694918043.jpg_5691629_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/06/22/GETTY%20pit%20bull%20generic%20640x360_1529694918043.jpg_5691629_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/06/22/GETTY%20pit%20bull%20generic%20640x360_1529694918043.jpg_5691629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/06/22/GETTY%20pit%20bull%20generic%20640x360_1529694918043.jpg_5691629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;File&#x20;Photo&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>$5K reward offered after dead pit bull with fight injuries found dumped in Rock Hill</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/2-arrested-for-heroin-trafficking-in-rowan-county-after-months-long-investigation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/RCSO_two%20arrested%20for%20heroin%20trafficking_071619_1563285364552.jpg_7525782_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/RCSO_two%20arrested%20for%20heroin%20trafficking_071619_1563285364552.jpg_7525782_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/RCSO_two%20arrested%20for%20heroin%20trafficking_071619_1563285364552.jpg_7525782_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/RCSO_two%20arrested%20for%20heroin%20trafficking_071619_1563285364552.jpg_7525782_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/RCSO_two%20arrested%20for%20heroin%20trafficking_071619_1563285364552.jpg_7525782_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Scotty&#x20;Ray&#x20;West&#x20;&#x28;left&#x29;&#x20;Mason&#x20;White&#x20;Hyde&#x20;&#x28;right&#x29;&#x20;via&#x20;Rowan&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 arrested for heroin trafficking in Rowan County after months-long investigation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/simplified-stovetop-recipe-and-process-for-white-zombie-belgian-style-white-ale" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Catawba_1563284227451_7525762_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Catawba_1563284227451_7525762_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Catawba_1563284227451_7525762_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Catawba_1563284227451_7525762_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/16/Catawba_1563284227451_7525762_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Catawba&#x20;Brewing&#x20;Company" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Simplified Stovetop Recipe and Process for White Zombie Belgian-Style White Ale</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 