- Mooresville claimed its first high school baseball championship Saturday after defeating Corinth Holders of Wendell, 8-2.

The 4A state championship was held Saturday at UNC-Greensboro and Mooresville was considered an underdog.

The title comes on the heels of the tragic death of Mooresville Police K9 Unit Officer Jordan Sheldon.

Officer Sheldon's K9 unit vehicle was used during the police escort back to Mooresville.

Sheldon, 32, was shot and killed during a routine traffic stop last month. Members of the community as well as members of the Mooresville baseball team have been honoring the fallen officer and his memory continues to be on the minds and hearts.

Additionally there will be a benefit concert in honor of Officer Sheldon Friday at the Beer Lab.