Mooresville wins first baseball state championship <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Mooresville wins first baseball state championship&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/mooresville-wins-first-baseball-state-championship" data-title="Mooresville wins first baseball state championship" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/mooresville-wins-first-baseball-state-championship" addthis:title="Mooresville wins first baseball state championship"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410422967.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410422967");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410422967-410424160"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/02/Untitled-1_1559512135795_7344291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/02/Untitled-1_1559512135795_7344291_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/02/Untitled-1_1559512135795_7344291_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/02/Untitled-1_1559512135795_7344291_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/02/Untitled-1_1559512135795_7344291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mooresville High School Baseball has captured its first 4A state title. (Cindy Sisson)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Mooresville High School Baseball has captured its first 4A state title. (Cindy Sisson)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410422967-410424160" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/02/Untitled-1_1559512135795_7344291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/02/Untitled-1_1559512135795_7344291_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/02/Untitled-1_1559512135795_7344291_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/02/Untitled-1_1559512135795_7344291_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/02/Untitled-1_1559512135795_7344291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mooresville High School Baseball has captured its first 4A state title. Posted Jun 02 2019 05:34PM EDT
Updated Jun 02 2019 06:16PM EDT (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Mooresville claimed its first high school baseball championship Saturday after defeating Corinth Holders of Wendell, 8-2.</p><p>The 4A state championship was held Saturday at UNC-Greensboro and Mooresville was considered an underdog.</p><p>The title comes on the heels of the tragic death of Mooresville Police K9 Unit Officer Jordan Sheldon.</p><p>Officer Sheldon's K9 unit vehicle was used during the police escort back to Mooresville.</p><p>Sheldon, 32, was shot and killed during a routine traffic stop last month. 