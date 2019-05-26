< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. NASCAR's Reddick wins Saturday's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted May 26 2019 01:23PM EDT
Video Posted May 26 2019 01:16PM EDT https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Reddick_wins_Saturday_s_race_at_Charlott_0_7314441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409063070" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Reddick won the Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday after taking the lead for good on a restart with 15 laps to go.</p><p>The defending Xfinity champion led 110 of 200 laps to win for the second time this season and the second time in three races. He finished more than two seconds ahead of Justin Allgaier. Jeffrey Earnhardt was third, followed by Noah Gragson and Justin Haley.</p><p>Reddick, a 23-year-old in his first season with Richard Childress Racing, had had eight consecutive top four finishes.</p><p>“He has a talent,” owner Richard Childress said. “He will be a superstar in the (NASCAR) cup division and we want him to do it for RCR.”</p><p>Reddick showed that at Charlotte Motor Speedway. On a hot, humid afternoon where several competitors including lap leaders Christopher Bell and Brandon Jones were sliding into the wall, Reddick kept himself cool and collected.</p><p>“I felt great all race long,” Reddick said.</p><p>Reddick moved in front for on the lap 72 and held on to win the second of three stages. He was ahead much of the final, 110-lap stretch and made it through several restarts. He gambled during one caution period, coming in to take four tires to fall off the lead. Reddick bounced back quickly to pass John Hunter Nemecheck and pull away from the field.</p><p>Reddick fell behind Cole Custer on a restart with 23 laps to go before a final caution — brought out by a spinning Josh Williams — bunched the field. Reddick broke from the group quickly as Custer spun his wheels and fell behind.</p><p>No one had enough to catch Reddick, who won for the fifth time in 62 career Xfinity races.</p><p>Reddick said he hasn’t been so consistent since he was a 10-year-old racing karts in California. “It’s awesome,” he said. “Hopefully, it means the next couple are going to keep rolling this way.”</p><p>Reddick figured to get a challenge from Bell, who won the pole by nearly two-tenths of a second and looked like a strong bet to win his second straight Xfinity race and fourth of the season. Bell took the opening stage and was running strongly until things went wrong at the end of the race’s second segment as hit the wall in turn four while running second and damaged his right front tire. Bell stayed out on the track despite losing track position as his tire shredded and caught fire in the pits.</p><p>Bell hurried out of his car as his tire burned. The car went behind the wall for good.</p><p>Reddick prevailed on a hot, humid day where temperatures climbed to the mid-90s and car cockpits were close to 130 degrees. Earnhardt was slumped against his car after getting out, catching his breath and trying to cool off. Earnhardt was taken the infield care center where he was checked out and released.</p><p>Austin Dillon, the 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner, took part in the Xfinity race, but exited the car during a caution with 40 laps left due to the heat. Testing endurance, Charlotte's NASCAR race longest of the season
By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted May 26 2019 01:28PM EDT
Updated May 26 2019 02:11PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — With a furrowed brow NASCAR legend Darrell Waltrip scoffed at the notion that the Coca-Cola 600 race is too long and should be shortened by, say, maybe a hundred miles or so.

"Is that what some thirty-something said?" the 72-year-old Waltrip said to The Associated Press.

Well, as a matter of fact... NASCAR 'pleased' with $2B deal with ISC
By The Associated Press
Posted May 22 2019 12:54PM EDT
Updated May 23 2019 11:49AM EDT
NASCAR is calling its $2 billion deal with International Speedway Corp. a merger.

The stock car series says it is "pleased with the progress" the "merger agreement" represents. NASCAR pledged to grow the sport and deliver great racing to its fans.

NASCAR has struggled with declining attendance and TV viewership in recent years. It has made a number of changes to the actual racing in hopes of drawing new fans. Stewart, Gibbs, Labonte elected to NASCAR Hall of Fame
By STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer
Posted May 22 2019 05:27PM EDT
Updated May 23 2019 11:48AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Tony Stewart headlines a Joe Gibbs Racing trio that has been elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

The three-time Cup Series champion will be inducted alongside car owner Joe Gibbs and former teammate Bobby Labonte. Driver Buddy Baker and mechanic Waddell Wilson were also voted in Wednesday.

Stewart won 49 Cup Series races during his 17-year NASCAR career, including championships in 2002 and 2005 driving for Gibbs and another in 2011 with Stewart-Haas Racing. 