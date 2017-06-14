NASCAR Power Rankings: Top 25 drivers after exciting finish at Pocono

Posted: Jun 14 2017 10:15AM EDT

Updated: Jun 14 2017 10:31AM EDT

Ryan Blaney added his first career victory on Sunday in the Pocono 400 and locked himself into the playoffs. With the bubble shrinking for drivers to race their way in through points, wins are becoming even more important.

Check out the NASCAR power rankings after an exciting finish at Pocono Raceway:

1.  Martin Truex Jr., no change

     The points lead shrunk to one point for Truex after Pocono but he's in good shape for the playoffs with 18 playoff points.  He's consistently won stages and looks to be working the new racing format better than anyone.

 

