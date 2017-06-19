Hard-fought win puts Kyle Larson in championship-caliber position

BROOKLYN, Mich. — As the old saying goes, in order to be the best, you have to beat the best.

And according to Kyle Larson, he did just that after earning his second victory of the 2017 Monster Energy Series season in Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

Larson started from the pole and led a race-high 96 of 200 laps en route to his second career win at the two-mile oval.

Despite being the one of the heavy favorites, you’re probably wondering how in the world Larson didn’t feel like he was the driver to beat throughout the race.

