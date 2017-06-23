15 moments that defined the first 15 Monster Energy races of the season

Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway (1:30 p.m., ET, FS1) is the 16th points race on the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule. And it’s also the final race of the year on the FOX family of networks.

So with that in mind, here are the 15 moments that defined the first 15 races of the season.

#1 Daytona

The year started off with one of the wildest finishes ever in Daytona 500 history, as four different drivers led the final 4 laps of the Great American Race. But when first Chase Elliott, then Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson ran out of gas in the final laps, Kurt Busch was able to win his first restrictor-plate race ever by leading only the final lap.

#2 Atlanta

Kevin Harvick had the field covered in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, leading 292 of 325 laps. But a costly late-race speeding penalty handed the victory to Brad Keselowski, as Harvick finished ninth.

