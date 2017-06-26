Kevin Harvick scores first win of season, first of career at Sonoma

Posted: Jun 26 2017 11:08AM EDT

Updated: Jun 26 2017 11:10AM EDT

Kevin Harvick won the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday at Sonoma Raceway, scoring his first win of the season and also the first of his career on the tricky, demanding 1.99-mile road course.

With five laps to go, Harvick held an 8.5-second lead on Clint Bowyer, his Stewart-Haas Racing teammate who was coming fast behind him.

And Harvick already was in fuel-conservation mode, just in case he was going to come up short in his No. 4 SHR Ford.

Full story at FoxSports.com

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories