Kevin Harvick scores first win of season, first of career at Sonoma

Kevin Harvick won the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday at Sonoma Raceway, scoring his first win of the season and also the first of his career on the tricky, demanding 1.99-mile road course.

With five laps to go, Harvick held an 8.5-second lead on Clint Bowyer, his Stewart-Haas Racing teammate who was coming fast behind him.

And Harvick already was in fuel-conservation mode, just in case he was going to come up short in his No. 4 SHR Ford.

