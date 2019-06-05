< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Nigeria earns 4th World Cup win, 2-0 over South Korea Posted Jun 12 2019 12:07PM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 12:17PM EDT class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 12:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 12:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412249464" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>GRENOBLE, France (AP) -- Asisat Oshoala became the second Nigerian player to score in two different Women's World Cup tournaments with a late goal in a 2-0 victory over South Korea on Wednesday.</p><p>Chidinma Okeke chipped the ball past the South Korean defense in the 75th minute and Oshoala chased it down, slipped past Hwang Bo-ram and drew the keeper off her line before sliding it into an open goal from a tight angle.</p><p>Nigeria took a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute at Stade des Alpes when South Korea's Kim Do-yeon volleyed the ball into her own net.</p><p>The two own-goals so far in this tournament have both featured Nigeria, which is the first team to both score and concede an own-goal at the same Women's World Cup since the United States in 1999. Column: A lot to smile about as Tiger returns to Pebble

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The questions are different now, if only because Tiger Woods no longer has to explain why he was stuck for more than a decade on 14 major championship wins. That alone had to be worth the smile on his face Tuesday as he took a break from a session on the driving range at Pebble Beach to assess his chances of adding the U.S. Open title to the Masters green jacket he won just two months ago.

With age comes a certain wisdom, too, and perhaps an understanding that as historic as Woods' Masters win was, there are a lot more wins in his past than there will be in his future. And, realistically, there will never be a win again like his romp here in 2000, when Woods never missed a putt inside 10 feet and won the Open by a whopping 15 shots.

Woods is 44 now, balding and with the usual aches and pains that go along with age and the wear and tear of swinging a golf club. That he's still capable of competing at the highest level after back and knee surgeries borders on amazing even in a sport that treats its aging stars better than any other.

U.S. takes down Thailand 13-0 in record-breaking first Women's World Cup match

The U.S. Women's National Team just set the tone for the rest of the tournament after they beat Thailand 13-0 in their first match, breaking the record for the most lopsided victory in the history of the Women's World Cup.

The U.S. entered the match with a 4-3-3 formation, with Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Tobin Heath (captain) leading the front line.

The USWNT dominated from the opening kickoff in Reims, France, scoring two goals in the first 20 minutes.

US and Thailand are last to kick off the World Cup

REIMS, France (AP) — Thailand can dream. It just might not do any good against the U.S. national team.

Thailand kicks off the Women's World Cup on Tuesday with a daunting challenge against the defending champion United States. The top-ranked Americans are seeking their fourth overall World Cup title, and Thailand coach Nuengruethai Sathongwien said the team is not backing down.

"I think if the dream comes true, we can make history to upset one of the best teams in the world," Sathongwien said. "And it means Thailand can play with the best teams in the world." (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">2019 Getty Images</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Column: A lot to smile about as Tiger returns to Pebble</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Tim Dahlberg, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 11:49AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 12:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The questions are different now, if only because Tiger Woods no longer has to explain why he was stuck for more than a decade on 14 major championship wins. That alone had to be worth the smile on his face Tuesday as he took a break from a session on the driving range at Pebble Beach to assess his chances of adding the U.S. Open title to the Masters green jacket he won just two months ago.</p><p>With age comes a certain wisdom, too, and perhaps an understanding that as historic as Woods’ Masters win was, there are a lot more wins in his past than there will be in his future. And, realistically, there will never be a win again like his romp here in 2000, when Woods never missed a putt inside 10 feet and won the Open by a whopping 15 shots.</p><p>Woods is 44 now, balding and with the usual aches and pains that go along with age and the wear and tear of swinging a golf club. That he’s still capable of competing at the highest level after back and knee surgeries borders on amazing even in a sport that treats its aging stars better than any other.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/us-takes-down-thailand-13-0-in-record-breaking-first-womens-world-cup-match" title="U.S. takes down Thailand 13-0 in record-breaking first Women's World Cup match" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/The_U_S__Women___s_National_Team_just_be_0_7384499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/The_U_S__Women___s_National_Team_just_be_0_7384499_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/The_U_S__Women___s_National_Team_just_be_0_7384499_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/The_U_S__Women___s_National_Team_just_be_0_7384499_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/The_U_S__Women___s_National_Team_just_be_0_7384499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The U.S. Women’s National Team just set the tone for the rest of the tournament after they beat Thailand 13-0" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>U.S. takes down Thailand 13-0 in record-breaking first Women's World Cup match</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 05:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 07:49AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Women’s National Team just set the tone for the rest of the tournament after they beat Thailand 13-0 in their first match, breaking the record for the most lopsided victory in the history of the Women’s World Cup.</p><p>The U.S. entered the match with a 4-3-3 formation, with Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Tobin Heath (captain) leading the front line.</p><p>The USWNT dominated from the opening kickoff in Reims, France, scoring two goals in the first 20 minutes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/us-and-thailand-are-last-to-kick-off-the-world-cup" title="US and Thailand are last to kick off the World Cup" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>US and Thailand are last to kick off the World Cup</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 10:08AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 10:20AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>REIMS, France (AP) — Thailand can dream. It just might not do any good against the U.S. national team.</p><p>Thailand kicks off the Women’s World Cup on Tuesday with a daunting challenge against the defending champion United States. 