<!-- REGULAR STORY --> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> No. 3 North Carolina beats Louisville 83-70 in ACC quarters

Posted Mar 14 2019 10:29PM EDT fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=No. 3 North Carolina beats Louisville 83-70 in ACC quarters&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="google_plus" data-href="https://plus.google.com/share?url="><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/GETTY_UNCvsKY_031419_1552616916845_6893797_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=No. 3 North Carolina beats Louisville 83-70 in ACC quarters&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/GETTY_UNCvsKY_031419_1552616916845_6893797_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/no-3-north-carolina-beats-louisville-83-70-in-acc-quarters" data-title="No. 3 North Carolina beats Louisville 83-70 in ACC quarters" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/no-3-north-carolina-beats-louisville-83-70-in-acc-quarters" addthis:title="No. 3 North Carolina beats Louisville 83-70 in ACC quarters"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-394977461");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-394977461-394976878"> <img class="delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/GETTY_UNCvsKY_031419_1552616916845_6893797_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/GETTY_UNCvsKY_031419_1552616916845_6893797_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> </a> <figcaption>Nassir Little #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels defends a shot from Jordan Nwora #33 of the Louisville Cardinals during their game in the quarterfinal round of the 2019 Men's ACC Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 14, 2019.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-394977461-394976878" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/GETTY_UNCvsKY_031419_1552616916845_6893797_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> <figcaption>Nassir Little #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels defends a shot from Jordan Nwora #33 of the Louisville Cardinals during their game in the quarterfinal round of the 2019 Men's ACC Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 14, 2019.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 14 2019 10:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-394977461" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)</strong> - Roy Williams continues to preach to Coby White to play aggressive while staying under control.</p><p>The freshman point guard is learning to walk that fine line for third-ranked North Carolina.</p><p>Luke Maye had 19 points and nine rebounds, White added 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists — and committed just one turnover — and North Carolina beat Louisville 83-70 on Thursday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference quarterfinals.</p><p>“I’m trying to make the easy play,” White said. “I’m trying not to force it.”</p><p>White’s controlled play has the second-seeded Tar Heels in line for a run at their second ACC Tournament championship in four years and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.</p><p>“I get on him about his shots and I get on him about his turnovers,” Williams said. “But he is making much better decisions. It’s attack, attack, attack. That’s what we talk about all the time. We want to attack like crazy and be under control.”</p><p>Maye was stellar as he has been for most of his career with the Tar Heels, taking over on the glass in the second half and scoring from all three levels on offense — attacking the basket, knocking down mid-range jumpers and stroking 3-pointers.</p><p>Cameron Johnson chipped in with 14 points — all in the first half — to help the Tar Heels (27-5) extend their winning streak to eight games.</p><p>Dwayne Sutton had 14 points for Louisville (20-13).</p><p>The Cardinals beat North Carolina by 19 on Jan. 12 in Chapel Hill — Williams’ worst home loss ever as Tar Heels coach — using their size and length to disrupt shooters and control the glass.</p><p>North Carolina had no trouble in the rubber match between the teams.</p><p>The Tar Heels built a 45-35 lead at the half behind Johnson and White, who got the basket with ease. But the lead hovered around 10 for most of the second half until the Tar Heels got their transition game going with eight straight points on run outs — including four by Kenny Williams — to stretch the lead to 18 with 6:24 left.</p><p>Louisville coach Chris Mack called North Carolina’s transition game “phenomenal.”</p><p>“They are as fast as any team I’ve coached against,” Mack said. “And you talk about it, you talk about it, but talking doesn’t prepare you sometimes. And you give those guys credit, they were shot out of a cannon, that ball was up the floor and in such a hurry and got to the rim.”</p><p>WILLIAMS SHOULD BE FINE</p><p>Kenny Williams had a rough outing physically, injuring his shoulder while colliding in the first half and then taking a finger to the eye late in the second. However, Williams said he expects his senior guard will be fine for Friday night joking that “he’s just a little soft.”</p><p>AVENGING LOSS</p><p>Maye, who grew up in the Charlotte suburb of Huntersville, was excited to get a win in his return home especially after the Tar Heels lost here in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Texas A&M.</p><p>“I love coming back to Charlotte and this was a big win for us,” Maye said.</p><p>WELL PREPARED</p><p>Mack believes the Cardinals are well prepared for the NCAA Tournament after competing in the ACC with three teams ranked in the top five in the country.</p><p>“I told these guys in the locker room that we have played the best teams in the country,” Mack said. “I mean there’s a reason that y’all are talking about a possibility, not saying it’s going to happen, a possibility of three No. 1 seeds. That’s incredible. ... More Sports Stories All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>No. 3 North Carolina beats Louisville 83-70 in ACC quarters</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 14 2019 10:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Roy Williams continues to preach to Coby White to play aggressive while staying under control.</p><p>The freshman point guard is learning to walk that fine line for third-ranked North Carolina.</p><p>Luke Maye had 19 points and nine rebounds, White added 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists — and committed just one turnover — and North Carolina beat Louisville 83-70 on Thursday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference quarterfinals.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/zion-williamson-will-play-tonight-for-duke-in-acc-tournament" title="Zion Williamson will play tonight for Duke in ACC Tournament" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/Getty_zion%20williamson_031419_1552583216046.jpg_6891467_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/Getty_zion%20williamson_031419_1552583216046.jpg_6891467_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Zion Williamson will play tonight for Duke in ACC Tournament"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/Getty_zion%20williamson_031419_1552583216046.jpg_6891467_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/Getty_zion%20williamson_031419_1552583216046.jpg_6891467_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Zion Williamson will play tonight for Duke in ACC Tournament"> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Zion Williamson will play tonight for Duke in ACC Tournament</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 14 2019 12:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 14 2019 01:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Duke freshman star Zion Williamson will play in the Blue Devils’ quarterfinal matchup with Syracuse in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.</p><p>The fifth-ranked Blue Devils announced Williamson’s status Thursday morning after he had missed nearly six full games with a knee sprain.</p><p>The 6-foot-7, 285-pound Williamson was hurt in the opening minute of last month’s loss to North Carolina. The Blue Devils had been 3-3 with Williamson out.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/south-carolina-neighbors-embrace-idea-of-panthers-move" title="South Carolina neighbors embrace idea of Panthers move" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/13/South_Carolina_neighbors_embracing_Panth_0_6889595_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/13/South_Carolina_neighbors_embracing_Panth_0_6889595_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="South Carolina neighbors embrace idea of Panthers move"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/13/South_Carolina_neighbors_embracing_Panth_0_6889595_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/13/South_Carolina_neighbors_embracing_Panth_0_6889595_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="South Carolina neighbors embrace idea of Panthers move"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>South Carolina neighbors embrace idea of Panthers move</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 13 2019 11:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One team, two states. That's the continued message from Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper.</p><p>He met with South Carolina leaders on Wednesday including Governor Henry McMaster about moving the team's practice facilities south.</p><p>“Someone asked him when you want to get started and he said ‘now,’ but he was talking about making these decisions,” Governor McMaster said earlier in the day. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: 