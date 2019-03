- Panthers veteran linebacker Thomas Davis has agreed in principle to a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to reports.

The Panthers notified Davis that they were moving in a new direction at the end of last season.

Davis has long been considered one of the Panthers top veterans and has captained the team the past eight seasons. At 35 the three-time NFL Pro Bowler went through three ACL surgeries on the same knee.

Davis, a 14-year Panthers veteran, indicated that he wanted to end his career with the Panthers. He started a community foundation that works with kids in the Carolinas.

Davis leaves the Panthers as the team's all-time leading tackler.