- The Carolina Panthers have officially reported for training camp in Spartanburg, marking the unofficial start to the 2019 football season.

Wofford College once again plays host to the Panthers, possibly the site's last year as the Panthers move their headquarters and new practice facility to South Carolina. App users click here.

FOX 46 caught up with Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly outside Wofford, who said it's going to be different this year at camp without Ryan Kalil or Thomas Davis rolling around in his "monster truck."

Tight end Greg Olsen said that there were a lot of different faces at camp, but that's the NFL, change is constant, and a lot of teams around the league are in same position.

Also, reporting early were Charlotte native Will Grier and former Patriot Chris Hogan.

The Panthers are looking to make serious improvements from 2018. The team finished 7-9 last season after hoping to improve or match their 11-5 record from the previous year.

NEWTON'S SHOULDER CHIEF CONCERN AS PANTHERS REPORT TO CAMP

All eyes will be on Cam Newton following his offseason surgery on his throwing shoulder. Newton looked good participating in mandatory OTA's in June and said he "felt good."

"We have a plan for [Cam]. All Cam's reps will be monitored," said Head Coach Ron Rivera.

Rivera did not confirm if Newton was medically cleared for practice, but said he believes the quarterback is "ready to roll".

When asked by reporters at a training camp press conference, Panthers General Manager Marty Hunrey said they are taking a cautious approach.

"He's been great, I think he's excited, worked really hard, signs are positive," he said. "We're gonna be smart. Me, Ron, Norv, will all be talking about it. It'll be cautious."

FULL TRAINING CAMP PRACTICE SCHEDULE

Thursday, July 25 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., Kickoff Party, 4 p.m.

Friday, July 26 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.

Saturday, July 27 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, July 28 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Monday, July 29 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, July 30 no practice

Wednesday, July 31 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 1 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 2 7 – 9 p.m. Fan Fest, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3 no practice

Sunday, Aug. 4 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 5 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 6 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 7 no practice

Thursday, Aug. 8 Carolina at Chicago, Soldier Field, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 9 no practice

Saturday, Aug. 10 no practice

Sunday, Aug. 11 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 12 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 13 9:25 – 11:30 a.m., Bills joint practice

Wednesday, Aug. 14 9:25 – 11:30 a.m., Bills joint practice