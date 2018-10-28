Panthers dominate Ravens, win 36-21

- The Panthers shook out a big win against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, putting their record at 5-2.

The Ravens defense struggled against the Panthers offense, namely Cam Newton, Christian McCaffrey and rookie DJ Moore, who together continuously kept the ball moving down the field.

The first quarter started off rocky for Carolina, as the Ravens made the first score of the game with a 14-yard rush. Defense was a bit soft, letting quarterback Joe Flacco run out of their grasp, which is problematic as Flacco isn't a regular with running the ball like Cam is.

Once offense moved in, however, they just didn't stop. After long passes to Moore and solid rushes by McCaffrey, he scored for the Panthers going for 11 yards-- his second rushing touchdown of the season.

In Q2, Carolina dominated, scoring 17 unanswered points with a touchdown by Greg Olsen and McCaffrey, making his second score of the game. Rookie Donte Jackson got a sack on Flacco, and Graham Gano then hit a 54-yard field goal for the cats, putting the score at 24-7.

Notable mention here for Luke Kuechly, who made a critical recovery at the start of the quarter after the Ravens' fumbled.

Going into the second half, the Panthers seemed even more energized, and didn't let a Ravens touchdown discourage them at all. Gano was good for another kick, bringing the score to 27-14 at the start of the fourth.

This is when Cam decided to really shine, running the ball in for the team's fourth touchdown. A failed two-point conversion was no matter, with Carolina sitting at a comfortable 33 while the Ravens still lagged at 14. Gano then made another field goal and the Panthers knew they had it in the bag.

A late-game touchdown by the Ravens just wasn't enough to take down Carolina, and the game ended at 36-21.