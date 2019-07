- Carolina Panthers defensive back Eric Reid vowed to keep kneeling during the national anthem this season and will not stop until he sees changes in the world he views as necessary.

Reid told the Charlotte Observer in a story published Sunday that there needs to be a few things that happen for him to stand during "The Star-Spangled Banner."

"If a day comes that I feel like we've addressed those issues, and our people aren't being discriminated against or being killed over traffic violations, then I'll decide it's time to stop protesting," he told the newspaper. "I haven't seen that happen."

Reid also said he believes the U.S. is getting worse for African Americans.

